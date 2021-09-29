Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Explain Why They Didn’t Collaborate On Writing For Years And Why They Brought In A Third Partner For The Last Duel
By Carlie Hoke
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck seem like they're the kind of pair that can do no wrong together; I mean, on their first writing project together, Good Will Hunting, they won an Oscar, and the rest is pretty much history. The two stars went on to lead their own major films ten times over, but now they’ve written another movie together over 20 years later. Affleck and Damon have now explained why they hadn’t collaborated on writing again until The Last Duel, and why they brought in a writing partner on the new project.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck appeared together, along with The Last Duel co-writer Nicole Holofcener, in an interview on Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table, to discuss their upcoming film. When asked why they would bring someone else in to help write the film, the pair heaped praise onto Holofcener, saying she could really make it good. Here’s what the two A-listers said exactly:
The two besties make it sound like Good Will Hunting was this fluke of a movie that they just happened to write because they had the time and they didn’t feel any pressure while writing it. This is actually insane, as it’s a film that skyrocketed both of their careers and is still a film that can make even the most secure tear ducts leak. Either Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are just that lucky, or they’re incredibly humble about their talents - my guess would be the latter.
Nicole Holofcener is known for writing Enough Said and Friends With Money. Her team-up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck makes sense, seeing she is an established writer and, like the pair said, it has been decades since they’d written a film together. They also will star in the film as well, so having a writer who is not acting in the production must have value as well.
The Last Duel releases to theaters in just a few short weeks on October 15. It will have plenty of competition at the box office this October, but the long-awaited second team-up from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck could still strive to be an Oscar nominee - it's certainly something worth checking out!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.