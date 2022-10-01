Christian Bale Humorously Explains The Kind Of Role He’s Always Wanted To Play In The Star Wars Franchise
Christian Bale is no stranger to being part of big movie franchises. He’s been in three Batman movies, and he joined the MCU this summer playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. If he wanted another franchise under his belt, Bale would want to be in Star Wars, which he explained in a humorous response.
The Batman star clearly doesn’t need to have a Star Wars movie under his belt as he’s already well-known for movies like Empire of the Sun, American Psycho, The Fighter, Vice, and more. But, there’s a lot of fun in using a lightsaber or the force as your choice of weapon. Christian Bale’s fantasy role, on the other hand, wouldn’t involve any of that as he told The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to be a Stormtrooper who always uses his head, so to speak.
Stormtroopers tend to be confident, sinister, and good with a blaster cannon or rifle. But, there was a Stormtrooper who famously hit his head in New Hope. He had a bit of a problem when he forgot to duck through the doorway, which caused him awkwardly hit his head while walking into the room. The actor who played this legendary Stormtrooper, Laurie Goode, explained that this ill-timed head bash was because he was too distracted by his upset stomach on the day of shooting. Luckily, those big helmets prevented this actor from getting a concussion.
Christian Bale still dreams of participating in the megahit sci-fi franchise and believes he has a connection to one day get there.
Well, there you go. Kathleen Kennedy could help put in a good word for the English actor. If only he could have used this connection to snag a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. For some reason or another, discussions about including Bale didn’t pull through. Considering the Star Wars franchise tends to go through one spinoff after another, there should be plenty of opportunities for the Oscar-winner to travel to a galaxy far, far away someday.
Christian Bale may not be a Stormtrooper just yet, but you can see him team up with David O. Russell for a third time in Amsterdam, a movie about a trio of friends who become the suspects in a mysterious murder in the 1930s. You can watch this 2022 movie release in theaters on October 7.
