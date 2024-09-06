Diego Luna Reflects On Andor’s Reception And His Years In The Star Wars Universe

Star Wars has been a big part of Disney+ since one of the best streaming services originally debuted with The Mandalorian. While not every show has been a massive success, the one series that is seen by many as the absolute best of the best is Andor starring Diego Luna, and Luna is very appreciative of the support.

Andor was a rare Disney+ series in that the show was given an order for two seasons upfront. That second season is set to debut next year and considering the first season is ranked among the best Star Wars shows on Disney+, anticipation is quite high. Speaking with IMDb, Luna is clearly touched by the support that the show has received, saying…

I've received a lot of appreciation for the story we're telling. People are very enthusiastic. Through these years I've been part of something that matters to people, you know? And that is something very special, you know? You don't get that often. You don't get to be part of a project that matters so much to audiences... We worked really hard, almost three years of our lives to do one season. So yeah, the way it was received was very special to me.

Certainly, not every Star Wars series has seen the warm embrace that Andor did. While most Star Wars series have gotten generally positive reactions from fans and critics, that hasn’t spelled success for all of them. The Acolyte was recently canceled after one season, despite a very strong public call for a renewal. While many loved the series, The Acolyte was also the victim of an apparent review bombing.

Andor was certainly something different from the Star Wars universe. The show has a distinct lack of Jedi and is instead focused on the early days of the rebellion against the Empire. The first season was largely separated from the movies we had seen, with only a couple of characters fans knew in advance.

We know the new season of Andor will be a bit different when it comes to that final point. Andor Season 2 is supposed to bring the character right up to the point where Rogue One: A Star Wars Story begins, and that means introducing some characters who are key to that film. We know Ben Mendelsohn will appear in the new season in some capacity. We can expect K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, to also arrive.

Fans looking forward to Andor Season 2 may need to make do with it. It’s being reported that Disney is looking to cut back the number of Star Wars series on Disney+, which could mean Andor may be the only series coming out next year. Even Disney+ stalwart The Mandalorian is shifting to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu setting a 2026 release date for a movie, rather than releasing a new season on the streaming platform.