Hayden Christensen Defends Anakin’s Viral ‘I Hate Sand’ Monologue, And I Just Love This Guy
Hayden Christensen doesn't care for sand either apparently.
If you know one thing about Anakin Skywalker, it’s that he turns to the Dark Side. If you know two things about Anakin Skywalker it’s that he turns to the Dark Side and he really doesn’t like sand. His feelings on sand are well known, and endlessly meme-able, but it turns out actor Hayden Christensen doesn’t feel that differently, and honestly, I get it.
A clip from a few years ago of an interview Hayden Christensen did at Star Wars Celebration has recently gone viral on TikTok once again which reveals the actor's views on sand. Anakin Skywalker’s lines about how he hated sand in Attack of the Clones have been the butt of jokes over the years, but the actor says he gets why his character hated the sand, saying…
Honestly, I get it. Most of our experience with sand comes from going to the beach, and while a lot of people love the beach, does anybody really love sand? It is rough and it does get everywhere. At least we get to enjoy an ocean as part of dealing with sand, but that’s something Anakin Skywalker never got to enjoy on Tatooine. Imagine a planet that was just endless beach, but no ocean. Who would still like sand if they had to live there for any length of time.
While this video is a few years old, it’s great to see Hayden Christensen and the fans actually enjoying Star Wars together, finally. The prequels were widely criticized when they were first released, and Hayden Christensen, being the key character in two of them, received a good portion of that criticism. Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks, has admitted he contemplated suicide considering the hate his character received.
More recently however, the prequels have been re-evaluated and now the movies are seen as, at best, pretty good, and at worst, not worth getting upset about. Hayden Christensen has said it's been heartwarming to see the prequels embraced, and the actor has gone on to reprise his role in two different Star Wars series for Disney+ and appear at conventions where crowds, like this one, welcome him warmly. Check out the full clip below.
@galacticempirehayden ♬ original sound - GalacticEmpireHayden
What the future holds for Hayden Christensen in the galaxy far, far away is anybody’s guess but it's a good bet he'll continue to appear both in and out of character in the world of Star Wars. And keep an eye out the next time you’re visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, because he’s been seen there too.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.