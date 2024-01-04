John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Wants A Star Wars Movie And I’m So In
The Skywalker Saga is over, so could the John With visionary get a Star Wars flick?
There are long-running movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. George Lucas changed the film world forever with A New Hope, and entire generations of moviegoers have been brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Said fans are eager to see what upcoming Star Wars movies are coming now that the Skywalker Saga is behind us, while the franchise grows thanks to live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription. It turns out that John Wick’s Chad Stahelski wants a Star Wars movie, and I’m honestly so in.
Lucasfilm recently announced a new trilogy of Star Wars movies, ones that are set in very different points in the timeline. And future big screen outings should seemingly be able to make bold narrative swings without worrying about the overall franchise’s story. But could Lucasfilm really bring on John Wick visionary Chad Stahelski? He's interested, telling Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz:
Stahelski behind the camera for a Star Wars movie sounds like a dream come true for Wick fans, who have spent years watching Keanu Reeves dispatch countless enemies. One can only imagine how his perspective and aptitude for thrilling action sequences would funcion if there were lightsabers and blasters involved rather than guns. And I so want to see what that would look like.
Of course, there’s no actual indication that this partnership with Lucasfilm is happening. The studio is keeping busy thanks to the shows on Disney+, as well as the developing trilogy that’s already in the works. Add in Taika Waititi’s long-awaited Star Wars movie and there’s already a bunch of pots on the stove. Still, one can’t help but wonder about the future.
Since the release of The Rise of Skywalker, the studio seems to be focused largely on expanding the franchise with TV content. But fans have spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order, and are itching for a chance to return to that universe on the big screen. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later.
Even without Star Wars, Chad Stahelski is no doubt keeping busy with all things John Wick. While fans have ranked the John Wick movies, it also recently expanded to TV with The Continental, which is available with a Peacock subscription. Still, I’d love to see him handle some lightsaber content, especially on the big screen.
Star Wars is streaming on Disney+. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey.
