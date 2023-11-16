Taika Waititi’s Latest Star Wars Tease Is So On Brand

While there are a number of big sci-fi franchises, Star Wars’ iconography and fandom is on another level. Generations grew up with the galaxy far far away, and those fans are eager to learn about what’s coming with upcoming Star Wars movies . While Lucasfilm has announced its plans for a new trilogy , there are some other announced Star Wars projects . That includes Taika Waititi’s flick, and his latest tease for the movie is so on brand.

Waititi became a household name thanks to his work on Thor: Ragnarok, which was quickly followed up by the Oscar-winning movie Jojo Rabbit . He’s reportedly not going to work on another Thor movie, which should open up his schedule to develop a Star Wars installment. Taika Waititi was recently asked by Variety about what to expect from that blockbuster, saying:

It will be … dramatic pause… a Taika Waititi film. It’s gonna piss people off.

Well, that’s one way of putting it. Taika Waititi is known for his signature style and sense of humor. It sounds like he’s going to be putting his own spin on the Star Wars galaxy. And he’s expecting to ruffle some feathers along the way. Sign me up!

Waititi’s comments to Variety were at the premiere of his new movie Next Goal Wins. Like so many interviews he’s had in recent years, the conversation eventually turned to his forthcoming Star Wars movie. The WGA strike no doubt slowed down its development, but the Oscar winner is determined to make the type of movie he’s interested in.

While Taika Waititi thinks that he’s going to piss off moviegoers with his Star Wars movie, I actually think he’s the perfect man for the job. He’s already got experience in the franchise, as Waititi directed an episode of The Mandalorian , where he also played the role of IG-11. Although perhaps this intimate knowledge of the franchise is why he’s so certain that some fans aren’t going to be happy with what he brings to the table.

As previously mentioned, Waititi does have a signature sense of humor/sensibility as a filmmaker that we’ve seen throughout his career. He brought new life to the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, which was much zanier and funnier than its predecessors. And since the Skywalker Saga is officially over, he should have more freedom to bring a new tone to Star Wars.