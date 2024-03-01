Lucasfilm Has Allegedly Responded To Those Rumored Rey Movie Titles

Just because 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker concluded Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga doesn’t mean we’re done spending time with characters from the Sequel Trilogy. Last year, it was announced that Daisy Ridley will reprise Rey in a movie taking place 15 years after Episode IX. Earlier this week, some rumored titles for this upcoming Star Wars movie made the rounds online, and Lucasfilm has now allegedly issues a response about them.

Jordan Maison, editor of Cinelinx, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he reached out to Lucasfilm and was told that the Rey movie being titled Star Wars Episode X: A New Beginning is “categorically incorrect.” Additionally, although the project is using New Jedi Order as its working title, “no other titles have been/are being used at this time.” So as far as the public is concerned, this Rey movie is still untitled, and it’s hard to say when the official title will be unveiled considering this project doesn’t have a release date.

To be honest, I never expected Episode X: A New Beginning to seriously be in contention because, as mentioned earlier, the Skywalker Saga is over. It’d be weird for Disney and Lucasfilm to make such a big deal about ending this era of the Star Wars movies in order, only to return to including Episode in a title. And frankly, A New Beginning sounds a bit too similar to A New Hope for my liking, so I’m thankful Lucasfilm has allegedly put the kibosh on it being the real deal.

While New Jedi Order sounds like a more plausible title, the fact that it’s being used as this project’s working title suggest it’s also out of the running, though perhaps that’s not a 100% done deal. In any case, for now, we’ll just have to keep referring to this as the Rey movie. While this will mark Ridley’s fourth cinematic appearance as the character, she also portrayed who we now know as Rey Skywalker in several episodes of Star Wars Forces of Destiny; the video games Disney Infinity 3.0, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Battlefront II (the 2017 version); and the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance theme park attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

When we reunite with Rey in this movie, she’ll be constructing a new Jedi Order, a task she’ll hopefully be more successful with compared to her master, Luke Skywalker. However, it hasn’t been clarified yet if Rey will once again be the main protagonist or instead play a supporting role. Behind the scenes, Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing the feature, and Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight is writing the script.

As we keep our eyes and ears peeled for more news about Daisy Ridley’s Rey movie, including what the official title ends up being, remember that there’s no shortage of other onscreen Star Wars content on the way. Most of that will be headed to Disney+ subscribers, but there’s also The Mandalorian & Grogu lined up for a theatrical release sometime in 2026.