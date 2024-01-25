Will Rey’s Star Wars Movie Feature More Sequel Characters Like Finn? Here’s The Latest From Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley's Rey is returning to Star Wars, but will her co-stars get in on the fun?
There are major movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations of moviegoers grew up loving the galaxy far, far away, with has continued expanding thanks to big screen adventures and live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription. The Skywalker Saga ended with The Rise of Skywalker, and it's already been a few years since the space opera has been in theaters. Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy that's on the way, including a movie starring Daisy Ridley's Rey. But will that project feature more characters from the sequel trilogy? Here's the latest from the actress.
The ending of The Rise of Skywalker saw Rey embrace her new last name, and made it clear that the Jedi line would continue with her. Daisy Ridley's developing movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars projects, but we don't know much about what it'll contain. Ridley was recently asked by Variety if she felt strange doing a movie without her co-stars like John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and she responded honestly, saying:
There you have it. While Ridley expressed her excitement for her mysterious Star Wars movie, it sounds like she's not sure if any of her colleagues will be joining in on the fun. Fingers crossed that we get to see more returning characters, especially Finn. I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants to see him finally get his Jedi training.
Daisy Ridley's comments offer a peek behind the curtain on the Rey movie's development, which is largely being kept under wraps. It's unclear when the new trilogy of movies will actually arrive in theaters, but hopefully Lucasfilm will share some more information with the public about what's coming next.
The Rey movie definitely has Star Wars fans excited, and it feels like narratively the sky's the limit. The Skywalker Saga is officially in the rear view, and the filmmakers and writers should presumably have more freedom to make bold storytelling choices.
Despite the new trilogy announcement, there are countless questions about Star Wars' future in theaters. In addition to those three movies, Taika Waititi is also attached to direct his own flick, although the development process has already taken years. Hopefully we get to see the galaxy far, far away on the big screen sooner rather than later.
The Star Wars franchise has its streaming home on Disney+. Check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley