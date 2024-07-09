A Mandalorian Fan-Favorite Has Update About The Grogu Movie, And Yet Again I’m Getting Frustrated With Star Wars

There are popular franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, resulting in a massive base of superfans. While the franchise has continued to grow through live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription, it's been noticeably absent from theaters for years. One of the upcoming Star Wars movies that's in development is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which fans are hyped for. Although one star of the series has an update about the movie, and yet again I’m getting frustrated with the galaxy far, far away.

After the ending of The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars has been noticeably absent from theaters. Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy, but we're also getting The Mandalorian and Grogu from Jon Favreau. Fans are eager about information regarding this project, and which should presumably end the ongoing story of the TV series. Actress Emily Swallow plays The Armorer, and was recently asked by ScreenRant about the forthcoming movie. The exchange went as follows:

Emily Swallow: There’s always a chance.

There’s always a chance. Interviewer: Have you heard anything yet?

Have you heard anything yet? Emily Swallow: No.

No. Interviewer: I hope that call comes soon.

I hope that call comes soon. Emily Swallow: I hope so, too.

Well, that's a bummer. Over the years, The Armorer became one of the most beloved characters from The Mandalorian. So it's hard to imagine a movie version of this story without Emily Swallow's signature character. Now get her booked ASAP, Lucasfilm!

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu is super limited, as the project is still in development. But if the actors aren't even being contact yet, then perhaps the studio is doing even less for the forthcoming movie. And at this point, it's still unclear when the franchise will finally return to theaters with any of its previously announced projects.

The frustration I've been having with George Lucas' beloved franchise comes with how Lucasfilm has been handling movies in particular. A ton of Star Wars movies were announced since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, many of which never actually came together. One would assume that the powers that be are hard at work, but it seems like development for future projects have been moving at a snail's pace.

The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters back in 2019, so it's already been a number of years before Star Wars has been in theaters. In addition to The Mandalorian and Grogu, there's also a new trilogy in development, including Daisy Ridley's Rey movie. There's also Taika Waititi's announced Star Wars movie, but there's been no news about that flick for quite some time. And none of the five aforementioned titles have a concrete release date at the time of writing this story.

For now, the Star Wars franchise continues to expand on Disney+ with new episodes of The Acolyte. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.