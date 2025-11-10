Oscar Isaac Gave A Surprisingly Blunt Update On Where He Stands With Reprising Characters Like Poe Dameron And Moon Knight For Disney
Oscar Isaac pulls no punches when discussing working for Disney again in the future.
While Oscar Isaac is currently wowing audiences with his performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, it’s his work on major franchise movies, specifically those run by Disney, that has largely created his fanbase. Between playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and playing Moon Knight for Marvel, Isaac has a lot of fans who hope he returns to play those roles again.
It turns out the actor isn’t against it himself, though he dropped something of a sensitive response to note his condition, which speaks entirely to the timing of the interview.
What Oscar Isaac said About Working For Disney Again
Oscar Isaac frequently offers blunt responses to things in his interviews, such as having previously said he would only return to Star Wars again if he needed to buy a house. In a new interview with GQ, he suggested that he wouldn’t necessarily be against working with Disney again, though his then-current feelings about the studio were conflicted. He said…
Dropping the word “fascism” into an answer about Star Wars and Marvel characters amounts to an f-bomb of a different sort, and it’s a pretty aggressive statement to toss at one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world. Although when one looks into the situation, it at least becomes a bit more understandable why Isaac said this when he did.
How Disney’s Jimmy Kimmel Reaction Likely Influenced Isaac’s Response
While GQ only just published the interview with Isaac, it’s noted that the interview was conducted only two days after ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel and pre-empt his late-night show, when reactive hot takes were spreading throughout Hollywood. This decision was very likely what Oscar Isaac was referring to with his blunt comment. Tensions were likely high as the interview was being conducted when Kimmel's future was far from clear.
The issue goes back to comments that FCC Chairman Brendan Carr made following the monologue. It was Carr who originally suggested that ABC affiliates should refuse to carry Kimmel following comments the host made following the death of Charlie Kirk.
Following Carr’s statements, two major affiliate groups, Sinclair and Nexstar, announced they would cease carrying Jimmy Kimmel Live! While the affiliates claim they came to their own decision on whether or not to carry the show, many have suggested that benching Kimmel was the case of the government taking steps to silence a voice that had been critical of them, which is likely the fascism that Isaac was referring to.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jimmy Kimmel Live! was off the air for a week, and all of ABC’s affiliates are now carrying the show again. As such, it appears this particular issue is behind everybody. Perhaps it will smooth things over between Disney and Oscar Isaac as well.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.