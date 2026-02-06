A Ted Lasso Star Is In A New HBO Comedy, And Of Course Brett Goldstein And Hannah Waddingham Are Hyping It Up

After a three-year absence, Ted Lasso is finally returning this year, with Season 4 set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule this summer. However, there will be a handful of familiar faces from the previous three seasons absent, including Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt. The good news, though, is that we’ll still see him on our small screens this year thanks to a new HBO comedy, and his former Ted Lasso co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham are doing right by their man and hyping it up.

Next month, Dunster will star alongside Steve Carrell in Rooster, which was actually co-created by Bill Lawrence, the same man who gave us Ted Lasso. So there was at least one familiar face Dunster got to work with on this new project, and he shared some Rooster pictures on Instagram:

It didn’t take long for Hannah Waddinham and Brett Goldstein to show him some love in the comments section. The actress, who plays Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, said:

Philliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiip! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🌟🥰🌟🥰🌟🌟🌟♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙈So excited! Xxxx

And while Roy Kent had a contentious relationship with Jamie Tartt during the first three Ted Lasso seasons, the same can’t be said for Goldstein and Dunster in real life. The former showed his support with this:

Yeeeeeeeeees please pillip ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Rooster stars Steve Carell as Greg Russo, a best-selling author who has a complicated relationship with his daughter Katie, a college professor played by Charly Clive. Phil Dunster plays Katie’s ex-husband, who left her for a grad student. Suffice it to say that Carell and Dunster’s characters won’t get along (Greg refers to his former son-in-law as a “bad person” whom he hates), but hopefully the actors themselves had a delightful time working with each other.

These two are joined in Rooster’s main cast by Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley and Lauren Tsai, and the recurring cast includes Annie Mumolo, Connie Britton, Robby Hoffman and Scott MacArthur. Bill Lawrence created the series with Matt Tarses, and it will run for 10 episodes on a weekly basis. Check out the Rooster trailer to get a better idea of what you can expect if you watch it live on HBO or stream it later with your HBO Max subscription:

It’ll be good to see Phil Dunster back on TV again, and this pairs nicely with the recent announcement of him joining the How to Train Your Dragon 2 cast. Still, it’s a shame we won’t see him performing on opposite Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, as well as Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift and Brendan Hunt, in Ted Lasso Season 4. If Season 5 happens, maybe it could be arranged for Dunster to make a guest appearance as Jamie.