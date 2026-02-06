I Wasn't Expecting Peter Dinklage To Rock A Twilight Shirt On A Red Carpet, But I'm Living For It (And His Answer Why)

There’s nothing pedestrian about a red carpet premiere. We regularly see celebrities strut out on carpets in the naked dress trend or method dressing (like Margot Robbie is doing right now for Wuthering Heights). While I enjoy ohh-ing and aw-ing over celebrity fashion just as much as the next gal, I think the winner of premiere wear recently was Peter Dinklage… for turning up in a Twilight T-shirt.

Dinklage appeared at the Sundance Film Festival for his new movie Wicker in a Twilight T-shirt (which fans say was once available to buy at Target), dark jeans and a leather jacket. When asked about the fit by AP News, he said this:

I just thought it would be fun. Y’know, big fan. I have a young daughter, so yeah. I’m not gonna tell you what team I’m on… that’s way personal.

The Game of Thrones actor has a daughter who’s around 14 or 15, making her in fact the perfect age for the vampire romance series. Check him out:

Now, the Park City, Utah festival has much more casual attire than glitzy Hollywood and New York City premieres, but you have to appreciate Dinklage for repping the franchise in a place where he knew cameras were going to be on him. Plus, it made for a standout moment in a world where men on the red carpet often get less love than the ladies.

Twilight often gets a lot of hate, but it’s got a huge cult following, and has brought a lot of joy to fans over the years. Not to mention, the series starred some actors that are still big in Hollywood today, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

When the Twilight fans got word to Peter Dinklage’s wardrobe choice on Instagram, it produced a lot of fun comments. Check it out:

“let the man play charlie in kristen’s reimagining” - @chronicallychillmemes

“Tyrion Lannister and I have the same shirt. That is a trip 😂” - @thatmarvelmom

“I am literally wearing the same shirt right now” - @nailangel816

“ONE OF US! ONE OF US!” - @boxofficebooks

“I think he lost a bet with his daughter. And I respect that” - @laura.lied

“He drinks, and he knows Twilight.” - @lagrange.jeffrey

Fans were contemplating what team Peter Dinklage is on, as well as fancasting him for the Twilight remake (who Stewart said she’d totally direct). I actually love the idea of Dinklage as Bella’s dad, Charlie Swan, now that it’s been put out there.

Anyways, Dinklage’s new movie Wicker is actually a romantic fantasy movie, so the T-shirt was somewhat on theme. It’s about a fisherwoman (played by Olivia Colman) who commissions a husband made out of wicker (Alexander Skarsgård). Dinklage plays the basket weaver who makes said wicker husband. The movie apparently received a “double standing ovation” per The Hollywood Reporter, and currently has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

No word yet on when Wicker is being released, but both Game of Thrones and the Twilight movies can currently be streamed with a HBO subscription.