Mark Hamill Went ‘All Fanboy’ When Meeting Sigourney Weaver, And There’s An Adorable Photo To Prove It

There are a lot of people in the world who would have trouble not going all “fanboy” if they ever met Mark Hamill. Lord knows I would be one of them. One would think that, by this point in his career, Hamill has seen so many other stars so often that there’s nobody who would get him excited, but it turns out he’s a big fan of Sigourney Weaver, a.k.a. Alien's Ellen Ripley.

The beginning of Star Wars and the future of Star Wars recently converged when Luke Skywalker met one of the cast of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Hamill says in a post on Bluesky that he went “all fanboy” when he met Sigourney Weaver recently, saying…

I've loved Sigourney Weaver ever since one of my all-time favorite movies, ALIEN. Couldn't resist going all fanboy on her yesterday & asking for a photo. She told me she's now in the cast of The Mandalorian. Talk about bad timing: she's now in that galaxy far, far away, years after I checked out! 💔

Mark Hamill is far from the only one who became a huge fan of Sigourney Weaver after seeing Alien. It's one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, and it, like the original Star Wars, launched a franchise that is still going strong to this day.

In much the same way that Hamill is seemingly done with Star Wars, Sigourney Weaver has likely put the Alien franchise behind her. However, she’s recently jumped ship to become part of the galaxy, far, far away, something Hamill apparently wasn't aware of until now.

The picture, however, is priceless. It honestly really does give the “fan boy” vibes pretty strongly, as Mark Hamill is clearly excited, while Sigourney Weaver actually looks a little shocked by the whole experience.

This isn't Hamill's first fanboy moment. He's also written about the way he freaked out a bit upon meeting former Beatle George Harrison. This puts Sigourney Weaver in some pretty impressive company.

We’ve seen a bit of Sigourney Weaver in the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, though it’s unclear exactly how big her role is. She's explained that her character is a former Rebel pilot who is now trying to help maintain order on the Outer Rim of the galaxy, where The Mandalorian and Grogu do most of their work.

It is a bit weird seeing her in the world of Star Wars considering how iconic she was in a different sci-fi franchise that started in the 1970s. As much as Alien and Star Wars have in common, they are also wildly different science fiction films.

Still, this is a great picture of two absolute sci-fi legends. It would be wonderful if they could do something together at some point. Maybe they could launch an entirely new franchise together. I’d certainly watch that.