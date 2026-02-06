Sabrina Carpenter And Miss Piggy Are Keeping Their A+ Feud Going Online After The Muppet Show

For yours truly, the rest of the 2026 TV schedule is going to have to work incredibly flippin’ hard to get my excitement back up to the level it was at watching the magnificence of the Seth Rogen-produced The Muppet Show special. I dunno that anything else will top the critically adored return to the basics, except for maybe a full season of episodes. But the next best thing happened over on social media, where guest star Sabrina Carpenter’s pleasant post sparked a couple of faux-pleasant responses from Miss Piggy.

A day after the special made its streaming debut (via Disney+ subscription), Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram to spread the word, and all seemed well just looking at her message next to the video of her sharing a duet with Kermit the Frog. Check it out below, and don’t forget to keep reading when you’re done singing along.

Amidst all of the glowing comments, with ABC and Disney+’s accounts also chiming in affectionately, Miss Piggy shared her own kindness-infused comment, and you don’t need to hear her voice to get weighed down by the passive-aggressive pompousness therein. Which then sparked more back-and-forth comments that were just as kind and loving, as seen below.

MISS PIGGY: A dream to duet with vous, Sabrina!! Kissy, kissy! 💖 SABRINA CARPENTER: your lawyers keep calling 🩷🩷🩷🩷 MISS PIGGY: And vous keep sending them to your lawyers’ voicemail ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️



Gotta love the evolving use of hearts, from one pink to four pink to four red. THEY MUST LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH.

For this to be a proper feud, I suppose Sabrina Carpenter would have to bring the same amount of crush-everyone-around-me animosity that Miss Piggy is always a second away from unleashing on the world. For her part, the pop star has played it all graciously, although there's an argument to be made that she probably knew she was stepping in sty mud when she went all in on her Piggy-esque outfit and canoe duet with Kermit.

The mini-tiff began probably as soon as Carpenter was cast, but within the special itself, it was forever obvious that Miss Piggy was not overjoyed by the thought of another attractive female drawing attention. When she rowed out and made herself home inside the canoe next to the Grammy winner, Carpenter tried to take the high road by addressing the idea that she stole Piggy's costume, and thanked the Muppet for not raising an uproar. Which sparked this comment:

It’s called copyright infringement, sweetie, and of course not. That’s really for the lawyers to decide. Miss Piggy

The same lawyers that apparently won't stop calling and hearing Sabrina Carpenter's voicemail message. I hope the lawyers are Muppets, too.

Speaking of other starlets joining the Muppet-verse, even if Emma Stone doesn’t want to portray Miss Piggy in the upcoming standalone movie, I would still absolutely love to see them share the screen. I can’t really think of very many celebs who shouldn’t get a scene in with the Muppet queen at some point. Gwyneth Paltrow? I’d goopin’ love it. Chaka Khan? Make it chaka-happen. Bruce Campbell? Nothing would be groovier, baby. (What does it say about me that those were the first three celebs I thought of.)

Until we hear more about the felt-covered characters' next misadveture, The Muppet Show special and all seasons of the original series — among the best sketch comedy shows of all time — can be streamed on Disney+.