I Was Truly Shocked To Learn How A Lot Of The Pitt Cast Reacted When Watching The Gory Scenes On Screen

The Pitt is one of the best shows on the small screen. Between its Emmy wins and its incredible fan base, it’s hard to argue that. However, that doesn’t mean that actually watching The Pitt is always easy, because it often has more blood and guts than your favorite slasher movie franchise.
The sorts of injuries that get wheeled into the emergency room in The Pitt can be pretty graphic, and I’m sure a lot of viewers have to avert their eyes when some of it comes on the screen. However, it turns out that, surprisingly, this is also true for the cast of The Pitt. In a new video that sees the cast interview each other on a variety of topics, several actors reveal having difficulty watching their own show. Shabana Azeez, who plays Victoria Javari, said,
The cast were all asked if they’ve actually watched the first season of The Pitt. It’s a perfectly reasonable question to ask. Many actors really don’t like to watch themselves and so they rarely, if ever, watch a show or movie after it’s done. However, most of the cast appear to have watched The Pitt. Noah Wylie says he’s rewatched Season 1 “many times,” though he is also a producer.
Still, it’s wild that the cast can be as squeamish about some of the scenes as the rest of us. They were there when these scenes were filmed. The cast knows better than anybody how these effects were pulled off, which I feel would make it less gross since they know it's not "real." However, Fiona Dourif, who plays Dr. McKay, apparently doesn’t really “watch” the show. She revealed,
Dourif isn’t the only one who apparently rewatches The Pitt through blinders. The most surprising revelation comes from Isa Briones, who plays Dr. Santos. In the show, her character has a very tough exterior, she at least likes to act like she can handle anything, but the actor admits that the show has caused her some real uneasiness before. She said,
I’m looking forward to watching the newest episode of The Pitt tonight. Hopefully it won’t have anything too gross, but if it does, at least I know I won’t be alone in my uneasiness.
