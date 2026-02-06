The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending Explained: Breaking Down (Spoiler’s) Introduction And The Role They Could Play In Season 5
This is a very big deal...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Major spoilers for the finale of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream the series with a Netflix subscription.
Well, my jaw was on the floor when Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer came to a close on Netflix’s 2026 schedule. I can say, with full confidence, that the last person I expected to show up was Cobie Smulders as Mickey’s sister. I also didn’t think this would all be revealed during a violent moment in a grocery store parking lot. However, that all really happened, and I asked the showrunner about this pivotal character’s introduction and the role she could play in Season 5.
Much like the end of The Lincoln Lawyer’s third season, Season 4 left us hanging on a steep and high cliff. While Mickey’s case had been totally solved, new problems have obviously come up with the introduction of his sister. Casting Cobie Smulders in that role makes it feel like a really big deal, too, as co-creator Ted Humphrey told me the following about adding her to the cast:
Well, I know I certainly can’t wait for Season 5 – which is happening, by the way. And while we wait, a bunch of questions about Smulders’ character keep popping into my head. The biggest one, though, was: Why did they decide to introduce her now? Well, I asked Humphrey that, and he said:
What better way to add personal stakes than to add a surprise family member? Humphrey went on to tell me that is addition is “expanding the palette of who [Mickey] is,” and it’s presenting new and unexpected challenges for the titular lawyer. On top of all that, it could make him think that the past he thought he understood “isn’t exactly what [he] thought it was.”
All around, the addition of Mickey’s sister sets the stage for a totally new story in The Lincoln Lawyer. So, I asked the co-creator what he was looking forward to exploring as they move into Season 5. In response, he said there are “so many things,” and then honed in on a few questions he has, saying:
Well, he’s certainly left me with a lot to think about. However, it was his last comments about the addition of the How I Met Your Mother star that really stuck with me. Teasing what’s to come in Season 5 through Mickey’s sibling, Humphrey said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I assume that much like how the 2026 TV schedule’s season of The Lincoln Lawyer hinged on Season 3’s cliffhanger, which was Sam’s death, Season 5 will be mostly about these final few minutes. The appearance of this woman, who says she’s Mickey’s sister, was shocking and game-changing, and now I need to know what happens next.
Thankfully, The Lincoln Lawyer has already been renewed for Season 5, so we know we’ll get to see this story play out. In the meantime, I’ll be thinking about what the showrunner told me and the various questions he laid out for us to ponder.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.