Mark Hamill Reveals His Favorite Star Wars Quote (And It’s A Solid Choice)

Star Wars, as a franchise, is full of lines of dialogue that have become just as iconic as the films themselves. Simply saying "I know” in the right tone of voice is enough to make fans know exactly what you’re talking about. Luke Skywalker alone has numerous great lines throughout his time in the franchise, but Mark Hamill has a favorite.

Speaking recently with ScreenRant, Hamill was asked what his favorite line as Luke Skywalker was. He has the perfect choice, one of Luke’s lines in the original Star Wars. It’s a line so iconic that it’s been used in every Star Wars movie since. Hamill said…

My favorite from the space movies was, ‘I have a very bad feeling about this.’ And they gave it to a character in every movie—somebody else said it!

It’s hard not to love “I have a bad feeling about this.” It’s such a versatile line and is the sort of thing that is useful in many situations. It’s possibly been repeated more times than any other line in Star Wars, except maybe “May the Force be with you."

It’s hard to go wrong with one of the most iconic movie lines ever spoken. In the original Star Wars, Luke drops the line while the Millennium Falcon is approaching the Death Star. The line has come back, usually said exactly the same way, but occasionally modified, in every Star Wars film since. When the new trilogies were each released, the line was all but expected to be there.

Harrison Ford says the line twice, once in Return of the Jedi, and again when he returned in The Force Awakens. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan says it in two out of three prequel films. Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams and Hayden Christensen have also said it. It was even spoken in beeps and boops when BB-8 uses the line in The Last Jedi.

The spinoff movies had more fun with the line. Droid K-2SO starts to say it, but gets cut off before he can finish it (the same thing happens in the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew). In Solo: A Star Wars Story, star Alden Ehrenreich says he has a "good feeling" about this, though that good feeling is entirely misplaced.

At this point, it’s all but expected that some version of the line will be included in upcoming Star Wars movies. One can easily imagine Ryan Gosling saying it in Star Wars: Starfighter. It will be interesting to see if somebody says it in The Mandalorian and Grogu, because though it is a Star Wars movie, it's based on a TV series. While the line has appeared in some of the Disney+ Star Wars shows, it hasn’t been in that one.