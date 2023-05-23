Natalie Portman Is ‘Open’ To Returning To Star Wars, But There’s One Issue

It’s been nearly 20 years since Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman visited a galaxy far, far away, but that isn’t for lack of wanting to on her part. Portman’s last appearance as Queen Amidala/Padmé, the love interest of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), was in the 2005 film Revenge of the Sith, in which her character seemingly meets her demise. The former Queen of Naboo and mother to the twins Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa holds a vital place in the Star Wars universe. Though the star has previously said she had a difficult time dealing with the prequels backlash , she recently revealed that she is very much "open" to returning to the universe. There is only one issue on that front.

The beloved star participated in a career retrospective with GQ, during which she answered fan questions for their “It’s Actually Me” YouTube series. One Reddit user asked, “Any chance that Padme/Natalie Portman would return to Star Wars?” where the Black Swan actress expressed her openness to returning to the franchise after nearly two decades. Despite her willingness, Portman revealed she hadn’t been approached to reprise her role:

I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it.

This is bizarre news considering the success of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which saw the return of many of Natalie Portman’s prequel costars, such as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, with even Liam Neeson returning to the fold. One wonders if it was because the show's producers and writers believed they could not get the Hollywood A-lister or didn’t feel it was necessary to touch on Padmé’s story for the series. Still, her absence in any follow-up projects feels odd because Obi-Wan had a reasonably deep connection to the space monarch-turned-senator in the films.

Fans of her and the franchise should be hopeful that her return as Padmé Amidala could become a reality. Despite the challenges posed by her character’s tragic fate in Revenge of the Sith, the possibility of seeing her reprise her role in the future would undoubtedly ignite excitement among fans and shed new light on Padmé’s story. If you have seen the Star Wars movies in order or the recent Disney+ original TV series like The Mandalorian (which just had its season 3 finale), Andor, and the upcoming Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka , you know the saga continues to evolve and expand in all directions. The potential return of familiar faces like Portman is not beyond the realm of possibility.

In the same interview, the V for Vendetta actress took a moment to praise the remarkable costume design of the prequel films. She described one of her elaborate costumes as “amazing” and particularly admired the Japanese elements incorporated into the attire. She even shared a playful anecdote about taking one of Anakin’s braids as a keepsake, only to misplace it later.

While Natalie Portman’s return as Padmé Amidala remains uncertain, her fondness for the Star Wars franchise and her openness to the idea is undoubtedly appreciated by fans. The franchise has a history of surprising audiences with unexpected twists and creative storytelling. The Thor: Love and Thunder star’s return could delight devotees and build up Padmé’s story that was never touched on in the prequels (though was somewhat expanded in books and comics). Of course, the right opportunity has to present itself and someone has to ask the actress.

Keep your eyes peeled for all news regarding upcoming Star Wars movies and TV series. If there is any news about the celebrated star returning to the franchise, we will make sure to update you. Until then, check out the franchise's classic and newest content with a Disney+ subscription.