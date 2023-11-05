I Went To Phoenix To See NASCAR's Star Wars Collaboration And Found Out About A Major George Lucas Connection

Star Wars is invading the NASCAR Championship Cup series in Phoenix, and while designing cars to look like X-Wings and TIE Fighters may feel like a random decision, it's actually connected to the franchise on a deep level. While checking out Columbia's X-Wing Pilot winter collection that is coming this December, I learned about a connection George Lucas has to the world of racing that really makes this collaboration all the more special.

George Lucas is a prolific director, known for bringing the world some of the most popular Hollywood franchises out there, and giving Harrison Ford a "wonderful career." With that said there is an alternate universe where people couldn't stream Star Wars with a Disney+ subscription, or see it period. Lucas had different career plans in his youth to be a professional race car driver, and if that had happened he would've never made it to the world of filmmaking.

George Lucas Had Serious Ambition To Be A Professional Driver

Per George Lucas: A Life, the acclaimed filmmaker originally did all he could to put himself on the path towards professional racecar driving (via Biography.com). With a souped-up Autobianchi Bianchina, Lucas entered regional races in the Modesto, California, area, and he allegedly won a good deal of events.

Lucas had such a passion and drive for racing that it began to impact his grades, and he struggled to pass some classes. The endeavor also caused tension with his father, who would've preferred his son take on the family stationery business. Lucas would remain as dedicated to his goal as Emperor Palpatine was to return to rule the galaxy, but the dream would be dashed in what would be a tragic moment in the director's life.

A Devastating Car Accident Switched Him Over To Filmmaking

On a list of things Star Wars fans may not know about George Lucas, the fact he almost died in a freak car accident might shock a few. While turning into his home, Lucas was blindsided by another driver and ejected from the vehicle. The ejection ultimately left him with several broken ribs and bruised lungs but spared him from the impact of his car colliding with a large walnut tree.

Lucas saw the moment as a wake-up call that professional driving wasn't for him, and he decided to dedicate his schooling to social sciences. Obviously, he took another detour after that and began to pursue filmmaking, and thus, the Star Wars franchise was eventually born.

So, in a roundabout way, the passion for professional racing birthed the Star Wars franchise. Granted, it's more of a "Butterfly Effect" situation, and it's more that George Lucas realized professional racing wasn't for him when this happened. Thankfully, there are other racers like Bubba Wallace to get pep talks from Mark Hamill and do the franchise proud on the racetrack.

Tune in for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on NBC on Sunday, November 5th, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on the 2023 TV schedule. Those with streaming can also enjoy the fun by tuning in with their Peacock subscription to see some high-stakes racing.