Columbia And Star Wars Collaborate For Huge Collection Of Gear Inspired By X-Wings For The Holidays

Columbia and Star Wars have celebrated a great partnership for years and successfully translated the costumes of iconic characters into functional outdoor wear. Now, after creating gear that mirrors the styles of Boba Fett and showing some love to Star Wars: The Clone Wars last year, it's time to bring one of Luke Skywalker's most iconic looks to fans. Get ready to spend some credits this holiday season because the X-wing pilot suit was redesigned and honored over several different styles coming later this year.

I would argue that Luke Skywalker peaked with the destruction of the Death Star, so is there anything better to adapt into clothing than his iconic X-wing suit? Not in my opinion! For those who agree, Columbia has a ton of offerings this year at several price points in stores and on the website ahead of the holiday season on December 1st.

(Image credit: Columbia )

The Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit And Jacket

If you're looking to hit the slopes this season but also want to look ready to overthrow the Empire, then the Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit or Jacket is right for you. Both feature hidden blueprint graphics of R2-D2 and the T-65 X-wing Starfighter with messages in the Star Wars language Aurebesh, and of course the obvious inspiration of Luke's X-wing suit. Beyond that, expect the breathable, waterproof fabric and thermal-reflective lining Columbia offers with these products. The ski suit is an online-only item and will run for $500, and those looking to get the jacket can expect to spend in the ballpark of $350.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket

Columbia's Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket boasts a similar style to the ski jacket but at a lower price point of $200. One particular detail of note is that the interior security pocket features a T-47 snowspeeder blueprint graphic, which just so happens to be my favorite Star Wars vehicle. Likely a good option for those needing a new jacket but not necessarily needing one that can stand against the brutal tumbles that can come along with skiing.

(Image credit: Columbia )

The Skywalker Pilot Orange And White Pullover

You can't go wrong with a solid hooded pullover, and the durability of the Skywalker pilot orange or white is top-notch. The front maintains the Star Wars aesthetic quite well, while the back boasts the blueprints of either the T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 snowspeeder with messages in Aurebesh. At a $150 price point, it's a good deal for those who want to stay warm on cold days.

(Image credit: Columbia )

The Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt

While much of the Columbia collection is rooted in the past of Star Wars, these short-sleeve shirts give off a Battle of Crait vibe from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Director Rian Johnson once said those colors symbolized violence in a big battle without the blood. I don't think these $55 shirts are trying to do all that, but I do love the colors that remind me of that iconic battle. I also like the special insignia on the sleeve paired with the blueprints of a T-65 X-wing Starfighter or T-47 snowspeeder on the back. Now I'm in the mood to watch The Last Jedi with my Disney+ subscription!

(Image credit: Columbia )

The Skywalker Pilot Crossbody, Ball Cap, Goggles, And Long-Sleeve Shirt

Rounding out the Columbia and Star Wars 2023 collaboration, we have an amazing long-sleeve shirt that shows Luke making his way across the rugged terrain of Hoth. It's quite a shirt to own for $70 and would pair nicely with the $40 ball cap that features a textured emblem inspired by Luke Skywalker’s helmet insignia. I also wouldn't overlook the $50 crossbody bag, which is perfect for storing away all that extra stuff accumulated on a busy day of travel.

Rounding out the list are the $300 ski goggles inspired by Luke Skywalker's helmet and visor. Expect two interchangeable lenses as well as a carrying pouch and all the imagery Star Wars fans love on this awesome piece of slope gear.

Columbia will make this new collection available on Friday, December 1st, so be sure to check in with CinemaBlend closer to time for when and where to be when it's available. This will be a perfect gift for any Star Wars fan ahead of major holidays, and with Christmas not so far away, now is the time to start thinking about what to buy.