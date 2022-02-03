It’s no secret that Star Wars is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. With the galaxy far, far away also expanding thanks to Star Wars shows on Disney+, the future of the space opera seems limitless. And Marvel’s Sebastian Stan has a funny take on those young Luke Skywalker rumors.

The fan castings and rumors about Sebastian Stan and Star Wars came from a viral image that showed how much the Winter Soldier actor resembles a young Mark Hamill . As such, some are hoping to see Stan play the beloved Jedi on the small or silver screens. Stan recently responded to these calls in a funny way, saying:

Look, it's really kind. Never say never. Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, 'Just want you to know I'm around.' It's really terrifying.

Well, there you have it. While he seems to have a good sense of humor about the ongoing rumors, Sebastian Stan’s comments might also give some hope to those Star Wars fans who want to see him take up Luke’s lightsaber. Because as he put it, you can never really say never.

Sebastian Stan’s comments come from a recent interview with Esquire to promote his new Hulu series Pam & Tommy. While answering queries from the internet, Stan addressed the ongoing fan campaign to see him play young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. While there’s currently no plans for him to play the franchise hero, he’s seemingly not ruling it out for the future. He’s also poking fun at the ongoing situation, and his connection with Mark Hamill.

These calls for Sebastian Stan to play Mark Hamill’s signature character will likely only gain more speed as a result of Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. They’ve featured a post -Return of the Jedi Luke, who is seemingly at the height of his power. If Lucasfilm decides to move forward and give the character his own series, it might be wise to bring in another actor rather than de-aging Hamill. Only time will tell.

Given Sebatian Stan’s ongoing tenure as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he certainly seems like a great choice to join the galaxy far, far away. He’s a member of the Disney family, and has proven himself capable in dizzying action sequences . We’ll just have to wait and see exactly how Lucasfilm plans to utilize Luke going forward.