What Pam And Tommy's Showrunner Thinks About Not Getting Pam Anderson's Input On Hulu Series
New Hulu series premieres February 2.
In today’s world of OnlyFans and purposely leaked sex tapes, where celebrities can try to use their sexual escapades to boost their online clout, it can be hard to remember that the couple behind one of the most famous sex tapes of all time were actually victims of a crime. That’s the story that D.V. DeVincentis says he wants to tell in the new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The former Baywatch star had nothing to do with the limited series, which may or may not surprise viewers, but the showrunner had no ill will against her for not doing so.
Pam & Tommy is a big February premiere for Hulu, as it dramatizes the story of how model-turned-TV star Pam Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s unauthorized sex tape — recorded privately on their honeymoon — was stolen and distributed to the public. In discussing the show's creative point of view, showrunner D.V. DeVincentis told EW they reached out to Anderson to explain their intentions with the project but didn’t hear back.
Regardless of Pam Anderson’s opinion of the series, it seems like it was still important to D.V. DeVincentis that she know that the creative team and Lily James herself made attempts portray her in a positive light, and as the victims that she and Tommy Lee were. Like DeVincentis said, it’s completely understandable that Anderson wouldn’t respond, as the release of that sex tape caused such turmoil in Anderson’s life, career and marriage to Lee. To this very day, obviously.
D.V. DeVincentis said he thinks even without either Pam Anderson or Tommy Lee’s involvement in the series, it’s still an important story to tell, especially in today’s world. As well, he feels it's important to reintroduce the details to an audience that might have forgotten or not known that the couple wasn’t behind the release of that very private video. DeVincentis said he hopes people will see the level that Anderson and Lee were victimized.
Regardless of D.V. DeVincentis’ good intentions, it’s still without question some sensitive subject matter being discussed and depicted in the Hulu series, and ‘90s rocker Courtney Love made her feelings on Pam & Tommy known in an expletive-filled explanation of why she refused to allow her image to be used in the series. She said she remembers what her friend Pam Anderson went through when the sex tape got out, and that it utterly “destroyed” Anderson’s life.
Pam and Tommy premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, February 2. Sebastian Stan and Lily James made amazing transformations into the ‘90s icons, and a mullet-sporting Seth Rogan — who developed the series with partner Evan Goldberg — co-stars as disgruntled contractor Rand Gauthier. Be sure to check out some more of the best shows on Hulu, as well as our 2022 TV Schedule to see what series are premiering soon.
