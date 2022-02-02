Star Wars Fans Are All Kinds Of Emotional After Seeing The Book Of Boba Fett's Mind-Blowing Guest Stars

Major spoilers for the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” lie ahead.

While The Book of Boba Fett has had its devoted array of fans from the moment it debuted, many would argue that the series has been a bit slow out the gate. This certainly hasn’t been the case when it comes to these past two episodes, which have included heavy links to the series parent series, The Mandalorian (setting things up for that show’s third season ). This week’s episode, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” took the next step by adding a number of familiar faces from different eras of Star Wars lore. And as you can imagine, fans are absolutely after seeing that plethora of mind-blowing cameos.

Last week’s episode saw Mando himself Din Djarin return to the fold in a big way. After essentially being excommunicated from his culture and acquiring a new ship from Peli Motto, Djarin was approached by Fennec Shand, who requested his help on behalf of Boba Fett. The bounty hunter accepted, but first aimed to go visit his little green friend, Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda. And that brings us to this week’s episode, as Djarin does make it to the forested planet, where the powerful little one is training with Luke Skywalker. And as you’d imagine, fans on Twitter are loving that he hasn’t changed a bit:

GROGU is back!!!!Baby YODA da!with Master Luke himselfWhat a moment to be alive 💙#BookofBobaFett #Grogu #LukeSkywalker pic.twitter.com/6hNmc3GK8lFebruary 2, 2022 See more

Grogu’s return was definitely a highlight for fans but, of course, many were understandably hyped about the return of Luke Skywaker (who appears to have been technologically refined by Lucasfilm ). And if that weren’t enough, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, ahead of her upcoming solo series , was also present. Skywalker and Tano shared a sweet exchange regarding the former’s father, Anakin, and it’s enough to make “grown men cry” :

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ------This was something I've always wanted to see happen in Star Wars. It feels unreal seeing Luke and Ahsoka meet. Ahsoka referencing Anakin made it 100x better. pic.twitter.com/ASdw7tRRHgFebruary 2, 2022 See more

The mere sight of the Force-sensitive characters in the same frame is very exciting. One of the scenes that really seems to have struck a chord with fans is a shot that sees the two elder Jedi watching the padawan. I mean, how can it now excite you?:

Never thought I'd see the day. Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Grogu in ONE FRAME! #TheBookOfBobaFett #StarWars pic.twitter.com/sQ0s26PI02February 2, 2022 See more

Of course, there was way more to this episode than Jedi, as there was plenty of story that took place in Tatooine. With this, fans were graced with the return of Cobb Vanth, played by Timothy Olyphant. After appearing in the episode’s prologue, the marshall of Freetown (formerly Mos Pelgo) met with Djarin, who asked if he and his people would fight alongside Fett in the war against the Pyke Syndicate. It was a well worth the wait, and it’s only making some fans stan the pair even more:

the book of boba fett spoilers------COBB VANTH AND DIN DJARIN SHIPPERS WE WON TODAY. BUT WE ALSO LOST #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/c3X2HBUmhlFebruary 2, 2022 See more

That wouldn’t be the most intense encounter Cobb Vanth would have before the episode's end, though. Following Mando’s departure, the lawman was confronted by none other than notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane. The fan-favorite Clone Wars character was rumored to be joining the show for his live-action debut, and it did not disappoint:

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers -----HOLY SHIT WE ACTUALLY GOT A LIVE ACTION CAD BANE!! The rematch between him and Boba is going to be insane!! pic.twitter.com/rZkMZ67JcVFebruary 2, 2022 See more

This latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett was directed and co-written by Dave Filoni. The beloved producer and longtime Star Wars fan (who now has his own Mandalorian action figure ) really put his foot into this installment. Now, fans appear to be in disbelief as to how such a far-reaching story now actually exists in the canon:

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers/////AHSOKA, MANDO, GROGU, R2-D2, COBB VANTH, LUKE SKYWALKER, AND MOTHERFUCKING CAD BANE?? A YODA TRAINING PARALLEL, ORDER 66 FLASHBACK, YODAS LIGHTSABER, KRAYT DRAGON SKULL, ANAKIN REFERENCE ALL IN THE SAME EPISODE??? THRIVING pic.twitter.com/BtunwvJ8FvFebruary 2, 2022 See more

The stage is now set for what could be an explosive season finale. The stakes are high, and the end result could have lasting effects not just on Boba Fett and Fennec Shand’s corner of the galaxy but on Din Djarin’s journey as well. Needless to say, this next week of waiting is going to be tough.