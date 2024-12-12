Skeleton Crew Dropped A Wild Star Wars Twist For Jude Law, But It's That A+ Cameo That Impressed Me Even More

The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Based on the reaction of what seems like everybody with a Disney+ subscription, Star Wars: Skeleton: Crew is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best of the live-action Star Wars series so far. We’re only three episodes in, but the 'Star Wars meets The Goonies' story of a group of kids trying to navigate their way through a hostile universe has been incredible fun with some equally incredible moments.

The newest episode of Skeleton Crew, titled ‘Very Interesting, As An Astrogation Problem”, has two different moments that are worthy of note. One was a major twist involving one of the series’ main characters, and the other you might have missed unless you have a particularly good ear.

Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew Character Isn’t Who We Thought

The big twist that came in Episode 3 of Skeleton Crew is that Jude Law’s apparent Jedi character isn’t who he appeared to be. While everything we knew about Skeleton Crew implied the character was a Jedi, it seems that was all a misdirection. While he introduced himself as Ja Na Nawood, he could seemingly use the Force, and he was dressed in robes like a Jedi, the episode didn’t take too long to confirm that he was actually somebody else.

Law is actually playing Captain Silvo, the pirate captain from the very first scenes in Skeleton Crew. Silvo gets taken down by a mutiny after the treasure that he was after turns out not to be on board the ship his crew takes. It seems rather than simply being killed, Silvo was imprisoned by his former crew.

What makes the twist especially interesting is that not only does the episode reveal the twist to the audience, but before the episode is over, the reality is also revealed to our other main characters. The series could have used the truth as a major source of tension, but instead, the show will be focused on how the titular crew work together knowing they’re not quite working toward the same goals.

There are still plenty of additional questions about Law’s character, not the least of which is how and why he can use the Force. Perhaps Silvo isn’t technically a Jedi, but one wonders if he may have been raised as one before the Republic fell.

Skeleton Crew’s New Episode Had A Surprising Cameo You Probably Missed

Still, the truth behind Jude Law’s character in Skeleton Crew may not have been quite as surprising as the character who revealed the truth to us. According to the episode credits, the character, an alien named Benjar Pranic was voiced by Doc Ock himself, Alfred Molina. It's amazing Molina didn't spoil the appearance.

His name is buried late in the credits so it’s pretty easy to overlook it, which makes it pretty funny that such a significant actor had such a minor role. Still, it’s actually par for the course with modern Star Wars. Many major names who haven’t taken leading roles have instead taken nearly invisible cameos. Daniel Craig famously appeared as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but since you never see his face, you might never know.

Now I’ll certainly be checking the credits of all future Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episodes to see if anybody else we’d recognize might be hiding in plain sight. It’s just another reason to keep watching the excellent new show.