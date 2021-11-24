Star Wars’ Adam Driver Forcefully Drops F-Bomb When Asked If He Still Does 100 Push-Ups A Day

Actor Adam Driver has had a wildly successful career, becoming a name thanks to his role in HBO’s Girls ahead of playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Driver brings a hulking physicality to his roles, clearly putting a ton of work on his body. Although he forcefully dropped an F-bomb when asked if he still does 100 push-ups a day.

When Adam Driver debuted as Kylo Ren in Star War, he brought an emotional performance as well as a physical presence to the villain. Part of his routine at the time was 100 push-ups a day, as demonstrated in that infamous shirtless Last Jedi scene. The Last Duel actor was recently asked if he’s maintained that practice, responding enthusiastically with:

Oh, fuck no. I don’t do that anymore because my body won’t allow it. My fitness is mostly based on the job. I just had to do something where I had to gain weight, so my work kind of dictates it. But I try to stay in shape. I kind of need it. For me, it’s…not therapy, necessarily, but I kind of need to move and exercise for sanity. I try to do something as much as possible.

That was certainly honest. While Adam Driver continues to make exercising an important part of his routine, it sounds like he’s abandoned the strictness of 100 push-ups a day. Whatever the Annette is doing is clearly working, as he looks massive as of late.

Adam Driver’s comments come from a conversation (and shirtless photo shoot) with Vogue , promoting the release of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Moviegoers are excited to see him act opposite Lady Gaga in the drama, although the conversation briefly touched on his tenure in the galaxy far, far away. Particularly how he trained to stay in shape while portraying Kylo Ren for those years.

Famous actors are known for their near perfect bodies, especially when portraying superhero characters on the big screen. And with so many of us on a fitness journey of our own, the subject of hitting the gym has become a hot ticket question as of late. But for Adam Driver, he’s not super interested in going into the inner workings of his time at the gym. As he shared in that same interview,

Yeah—actors talking about training I think is one of the most boring things in the world.

Given how busy Adam Driver keep himself as an acclaimed actor, this makes a great deal of sense. He’s constantly promoting another unique role, and is clearly very much invested in each character (although he doesn’t enjoy watching himself on screen). As such, he’s got plenty of other conversation pieces regarding his work.

House of Gucci is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.