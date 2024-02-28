Star Wars’ Amandla Stenberg Explains Unique Way The Force Will Be Handled In The Acolyte

A new Star Wars show is set to make its way to the 2024 TV schedule , and it could be one of the most intriguing series in the mythos yet. The Acolyte will take Disney+ subscribers to the High Republic era (which is 100 years before Episode I) and introduce them to an array of new characters. Chief among them is a former Jedi padawan played by Amandla Stenberg. Based on what we know about the plot, Stenberg’s protagonist is in for a dark adventure filled with twists and turns. That all sounds interesting on its own but, now, I’m even more intrigued by how the actor explained the unique way the series will handle the Force.

Secrecy pretty much comes with the territory when you’re attached to an upcoming Star Wars movie or TV show . (And, honestly, that’s pretty much true of any Disney production). With that in mind, Amandla Stenberg couldn’t share too many specifics about The Acolyte when she spoke with C Magazine . She did, however, manage to set the stage for what’s to come. What Stenberg lays out is a time of peace, during which people have some very specific notions of what the Force is:

In the context of the Star Wars universe, it’s a time of great peace, theoretically. It’s also a time of an institution, and it’s a time in which conceptions around the Force are very strict. And I think what we’re trying to explore within our show is when an institution has a singular conception of how power can be used…we try to provide a lot of different perspectives and answers to that question. The idea is to kind of honor the ethos of Star Wars and ideas around the Force and also challenge them, hopefully harmoniously.

So it sounds like, at this point in the timeline, the Jedi have a very fixed notion of what their power should represent. While the Hunger Games alum didn’t specify what that viewpoint is, we may be able to surmise that the clan believes it should solely be used to better the Jedi Order. Of course, that’s just an assumption on my part but, whatever the case may be, this could be a very complex and compelling story. I’m particularly intrigued to see just how well series creator Leslye Headland is able to utilize the time period she’s playing in.

As a brand, the High Republic era marked a fresh start for the Star Wars franchise when it launched several years ago. What it actually represents from a narrative perspective is a stretch of time in which the Jedi are at their strongest and the galaxy is at peace. This will mark the first time that it’s ever been depicted in a live-action production, and one would think that the former Russian Doll EP relished the opportunity to help cultivate fresh storytelling territory. I’d wager that fans will get the “squeaky” clean aspects of this era while also getting into some of the grimier parts of it as well.

The series takes place near the end of that time period and centers around a former padawan who reunites with her master in the attempt to solve several crimes. From there, the two are confronted with some ever darker realities that exist within the galaxy. In addition to using the Force in a different way, this sci-fi offering will also feature a considerable amount of Jedi and will have “a lack” of blasters . Additionally, The Acolyte ’s cast is stacked, as Amandla Stenberg is joined by Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, Logan’s Dafne Keen, The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss and more.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long until more details come to light. If Amandla Stenberg’s tease is anything to go by, fans could see the Force in a way that they’ve never seen before. And that alone should be enough to pique prospective viewers’ interest.

A release date has yet to be announced for The Acolyte but, while you wait for updates, you can stream The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other Star Wars shows on Disney+ now.