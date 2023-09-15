Star Wars Fans Always Want Alden Ehrenreich And Adam Driver In A Movie Together. The Solo Star Has A Funny Take

There are long-running movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars . Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, so there’s a massive (and vocal) fanbase. Some of those fans want to see Adam Driver and Alden Ehrenreich in a Star Wars movie together, despite what challenges this might cause for the timeline. And the Solo: A Star Wars Story star has a funny take about the sci-fi idea.

Alongside the wildly successful sequel trilogy, Disney originally experimented with standalone Star Wars movies, starting with Rogue One. Ron Howard’s Solo followed quickly, with Alden Ehrenreich taking on the mantle of the title character from Harrison Ford. Some fans want to see him and Adam Driver in a Star Wars movie, which might be challenging. Afterall, Ehrenreich played a younger version of Ben Solo’s father. But the Cocaine Bear actor spoke to Esquire about that possibility, and offered a humorous way it could be done:

So, maybe like one of these Bad Grandpa things that [Robert] De Niro does with these young guys.

Honestly, sign me up. While Star Wars keeps expanding on the small and silver screens, it’s yet to produce a raunchy intergenerational comedy. But if the people keep wanting to see Driver and Ehrenreich together in the franchise, that might be the only way it could work. Not to mention that Ben Solo would somehow need to connect with a version of his father who is his same age. Is anyone’s head spinning yet?

Alden Ehrenreich was obviously kidding, and his comments point out the many roadblocks that would prevent him with sharing the screen opposite Adam Driver in the galaxy far, far away. Another is the fact that the Girls alum is likely happy to have some space away from the galaxy far, far away (although Diver isn’t opposed to playing Kylo Ren again ). Then there’s Ehrenreich’s own experience, and the box office failure of Solo .

Still, it seems more possible than ever that Ehrenreich might once again play everyone’s favorite scruffy looking nerf herder. It was just revealed that Donald Glover’s Lando show is now becoming a movie , which could be the opportunity for young Han Solo to return to the galaxy far, far away. Either way that story is finally continuing, after years of fans calling for Solo 2 to happen .

Lucasfilm recently announced its plans for a trilogy of new Star Wars movies , which take place over the course of different moments in the timeline. We’re also getting the Lando movie, and Shawn Levy is still attached to helm his own installment of the franchise. So it seems like just about anything could happen.