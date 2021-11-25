Would Star Wars’ Adam Driver Play Kylo Ren Again? Here’s His Honest Answer

George Lucas’ Star Wars is a massively popular movie franchise, one that has been passed down from generation to generation. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, which also seemingly marked the end of characters like Rey and Kylo Ren. The latter was played by Adam Driver in the last three movies, but would he ever return to the role? Here’s his honest answer.

Adam Driver brought a layered, emotional performance to Kylo Ren throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Playing Han Solo’s son made doing press difficult for years, so one would assume that the Girls actor wouldn’t want to return to the role. But that’s not exactly true. Driver was recently asked if he’d be against playing Ben Solo again, to which he said:

No, I’m totally not against it. For me, it’s a filmmaker’s medium, so my only thing is working with great filmmakers. Whatever the size… it’s never been interesting to me, to an extent. There’s interesting things about working on both. I always just follow people I’d be interested in working with, and whether I’d be right for the part – things like that. No, definitely not averse.

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like Adam Driver might be willing to play Kylo Ren again, especially if he’s working with a great director. And with the galaxy far, far away expanding on both the small and silver screens, this is sure to delight the generations of fans.

Adam Driver’s comments to Unilad potentially opens up some thrilling narrative doors for the future of Star Wars. While Kylo Ren perished in the final battle of The Rise of Skywalker, perhaps we could see the House of Gucci star playing Ben Solo at an earlier time in his life. After all, he spent years training with Luke Skywalker in his Jedi temple.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters only a few years ago in 2019, but fans are already anticipating the starring cast returning to their roles in a future installment. For their part, the cast doesn’t seem to be ruling that possibility out. Both John Boyega and Daisy Ridley also spoke to the idea of returning, although it might not be for a few years. Given the time commitment that comes with starring the previous trilogy, we can’t blame them for wanting some space.

The Star Wars franchise might be on a hiatus from theaters, but Lucasfilm is bringing a ton of stories to the small screen thanks to Disney+. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show. As such, it seems like just about any actor could return at a moment’s notice.