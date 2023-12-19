Star Wars' Hayden Christensen Reveals His Feelings About Working On Obi-Wan Kenobi And Ahsoka Without George Lucas

Hayden Christensen has made a real comeback in the Star Wars universe, with key roles both in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi and the 2023 TV schedule's Ahsoka. It was a big return for the actor, who hadn't appeared in a project associated with the franchise since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Back then, George Lucas was running the show, and seeing as that's no longer the case, some might be curious about how the actor felt returning without the creator in charge. Now, he's opened up about what it was like reprising his role as Anakin without Lucas.

Is working for Dave Filoni similar to working with George Lucas? Hayden Christensen is one of the few people who could speak to that, and he sat down with EW to talk about what it was like returning without the Star Wars creator at the helm. The actor gave his honest thoughts on the transition and how it felt a bit odd at first:

At first, I felt like I was cheating on him a little bit. [Laughs] But it's a different time for Star Wars now, and I think it's really exciting that we now have this period where there are other storytellers coming in and giving their take on the universe. But, of course, it all goes back to the maker, and George Lucas is very much in the front of everyone's mind when we're making a decision and we want to make stuff that he would be happy with for sure.

If it wasn't evident by the fact that George Lucas showed up on the set of The Mandalorian , the creator's influence and input will forever be with Star Wars. As long as Dave Filoni is making Star Wars shows for those with a Disney+ subscription , one would imagine that's how it's going to be for a long time. Lucas effectively handed down his knowledge to Filoni about the universe, so it's not surprising that Hayden Christensen had this perception while filming Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

Upcoming Star Wars Movies And TV Series (Image credit: Lucasfilm) Here's what's on tap for Star Wars.

It's also evident that George Lucas' influence is felt in Ahsoka, given the moments Hayden Christensen shared with others while on the set. Director Peter Ramsey reportedly gave the actor a sweet note regarding Anakin and Ahsoka's reunion, and the video of the actor practicing the lightsaber battle with Ariana Greenblatt is just awesome. Hopefully, there's room for more of Christensen in upcoming Star Wars projects, assuming it makes sense because clearly, he loves working on them.

There are patches of uncharted territory in Star Wars where Hayden Christensen could return as Darth Vader, but it's unclear whether or not they'll be adapted to live-action. Dave Filoni did say his Star Wars movie would have Revenge of the Sith vibes, but I doubt he meant anything like resurrecting Vader was in his plans. Then again, this is the same franchise that brought Emperor Palpatine back, so anything is possible.

We'll have to wait and see what the plans are, if any, for Hayden Christensen and Star Wars going forward. In the meantime, check out all the movies and shows he's been in -- including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka -- over on Disney+, and look forward to the next project on the way!