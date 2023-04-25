Star Wars’ Dave Filoni Name Drops Revenge Of The Sith While Discussing What He Wants For His Movie

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, resulting in an absolutely massive fanbase. And while the franchise has continued to expand thanks to live-action shows for those with a Disney+ subscription , there have been no movies in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker. But Lucasfilm recently unveiled its plans for a new trilogy , one of which is coming from Dave Filoni and will seemingly wrap up the Mando-verse as we know it. And Filoni recently name-dropped Revenge of the Sith while discussing what he wants for his upcoming Star War s movie .

There are currently three Star Wars movies in development, each set during a different part of the franchise’s timeline. Filoni’s upcoming blockbuster sounds like it has the potential to bring back various actors from his live-action shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. He recently spoke with Rotten Tomatoes about that recently announced movie, sharing:

There’s a treasure of things to draw from, not just within our own series but within the bigger galaxy. I definitely think a large-scale battle would be very hard to do in our time that we’re doing right now. When I saw the opening of Revenge of the Sith and the starfighters came over the bow of the ship and revealed this massive battle, I’m like, ‘This is it. This is the movie that I want to see, right here.’

Well, I’m intrigued. While Filoni was careful to keep his cards close to the chest, it sounds like he’d love to do an epic space battle. But it also wouldn't necessarily make sense given where things stand in the galaxy during that point in the timeline. Technically the New Republic is in power, while there are some remnants of the original Empire still operating in darkness. As such, the battles might be far more small-scale than the scene he mentioned from Revenge of the Sith.

Clearly Dave Filoni is a massive Star Wars fan himself, which is partly why his live-action shows like The Mandalorian have become so widely popular since premiering on Disney+. It does seem like things are building to an eventual conflict with Grand Admiral Thrawn, whose live-action appearance was confirmed in the first Ahsoka trailer . Although perhaps we shouldn’t expect a massive space battle when the characters we know and love from the Mando-verse make their stand against the blue baddie.

Revenge of the Sith was the final Star Wars movie helmed by George Lucas, before he sold the rights to Disney ahead of the sequel trilogy. While the prequels were the butt of countless jokes after their release, they’ve gotten more love in recent years. We’ve returned to this part of the timeline a few times recently, including that flashback from Obi-Wan Kenobi .

Aside from Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie, the other two announced projects include a movie set after The Rise of Skywalker, centered around Daisy Ridley’s Rey creating a new Jedi Order . We’ll also see the early days of that Order thanks to a movie coming from James Mangold.