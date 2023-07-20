Star Wars’ John Boyega Ranks The Sequel Trilogy From Best To Worst

There are major movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, so there’s a large and extremely dedicated fanbase. Said fanbase often likes to rank the various movies of the space opera, especially the main Skywalker Saga. And that practice can sometimes extend to the cast too. Case in point: Finn actor John Boyega recently ranked the sequel trilogy from best to worst.

Boyega spent years playing Finn in the sequel trilogy. But following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, he’s been able to get some space away from the franchise. And as such, he was all too happy to rank the sequel trilogy while appearing on the popular web series Hot Ones . He responded eagerly, saying:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is definitely the best. Second for me comes Star Wars IX. And then the worst in the most respected sense is Episode VIII. But they’re all lovely.

Well, there you have. John Boyega didn’t mince his words when comparing the quality of his three Star Wars movies. And he seemingly thinks that The Last Jedi is the worst, while The Force Awakens was the best. As for The Rise of Skywalker, that’s somewhere in the middle. And this take is sure to turn the collective head of the fandom.

Boyega got real about his Star Wars trilogy while promoting his new movie They Cloned Tyrone, which will be available with a Netflix subscription . Eventually the conversation turned to George Lucas’ beloved franchise, as his interviews often do. Rather than eating more spicy wings to avoid the question, he quickly ranked the movies without hesitation.

While he didn’t talk badly about the movies, it seems clear where John Boyega stands in the long-running debate about The Last Jedi’s quality. Director Rian Johnson subverted expectations with Episode VIII , which some fans took umbrage with . But after The Rise of Skywalker arrived, opinions seem to have softened on the Abrams movie… even if folks can’t get over L eia floating through space .

Boyega has been keeping busy with projects like They Cloned Tyrone and The Woman King, but some fans are hoping to see him return to Star Wars as ex Stormtrooper Finn. Specifically, they’re hoping he appears in Daisy Ridley’s developing Rey movie , possibly as a Jedi training in her new Order.