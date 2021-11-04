The Book Of Boba Fett: 5 Characters From The Mandalorian We Want To See On The Disney+ Spinoff

After nearly a year of waiting, The Book of Boba Fett , the next offering in Disney+’s slate of Star Wars TV shows, is almost here. The series will see Temuera Morrison return to the role of the iconic antihero, as he and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand seek to build an empire. Of course, the show is also a spinoff of the hit series The Mandalorian and takes place around its timeline. This opens the door for a number of characters from the parent show to crossover into the new offshoot. Such a prospect is exciting and, should it happen, the Mandalorian characters could play a key role in Fett’s journey.

The Star Wars franchise is famous for having familiar faces show up in different productions. With this, one would assume that things will be no different for the Boba Fett-centric series. And The Mandalorian has introduced some exciting and complex characters to the canon, meaning there are definitely some interesting storytelling opportunities on the table. So let’s discuss the characters from the Emmy-winning show that we’d love to see show up on the spinoff:

Cobb Vanth

Many fans were delighted when they saw Timothy Olyphant officially enter this iconic franchise through The Mandalorian. But what was even more exciting was the fact that he was playing none other than Aftermath character Cobb Vanth . The marshal of the Tatooine town of Mos Pelgo, he and Din Djarin joined forces to defeat a krayt dragon that had been terrorizing the locals. Of course, what many immediately took note of was the fact that Vanth possessed the armor that formerly belonged to Boba Fett. Djarin would later earn the armor after helping Vanth defeat the beast.

Considering that The Book of Boba Fett takes place in Tatooine, there’s certainly a chance that the titular bounty hunter could cross paths with Timothy Olyphant’s lawman. The desert planet is a troubled place, and they could easily be brought together by a common threat. A potential meeting would be especially compelling due to the fact that both men have rough histories, one being born a clone and the other a slave. Plus, it would allow Vanth to finally get a good look at the man whose armor he’d been sporting for years.

Peli Motto

The Star Wars franchise also has a number of comic reliefs, who not only play key roles in a given story but also help lighten the mood when things get too serious. This is the case with Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto, who has no problem speaking her mind. Played perfectly by Amy Sedaris, Motto runs a spaceport that Mando just happened to stop at during Season 1 of The Mandalorian. Not only did she manage to repair his ship (R.I.P. Razor Crest), but she also watches over the Child while the bounty hunter attends to business. She also returned for a brief appearance in the second season premiere.

This potential crossover is pretty self explanatory. At some point, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand or any other characters may need repairs for a vehicle. So why not seek out someone trustworthy like Peli Motto? I’d personally love to see her get the chance to tinker with Fett’s iconic starship . And let’s be honest, based on that first trailer, the series could probably use a character like her to ease the tension emanating from the bigger story being told.

Migs Mayfield

Migs Mayfield is another character that provides a bit of humor ( courtesy of Bill Burr ) to the proceedings, though he’s also pretty deadly in a fight. Introduced in the first season of Mando’s show, the hired gun worked with his gang and the titular character to break out one of their own from a New Republic prison. After attempting to double-cross Mando, he ended up a prisoner himself. Mayfield found a bit of redemption in Season 2 after helping Din Djarin and his crew (which included Boba Fett) and later became a free man.

Bill Burr’s cynically humorous presence would be a great addition to the spinoff show and, given the fact that Migs is looking for a fresh start, he could definitely head to Tatooine to lay low. Given that he has a knack for getting into trouble though, I’d say it wouldn’t take him long to get on Fett’s radar. But I can’t see the two coming to blows, especially when you consider their history. If anything, Mayfield could help Fett and Shand pull off a job, in his signature, reckless way, of course.

Bo-Katan Kryze

After years of making appearances in animated Star Wars projects, Mandalore heiress Bo-Katan Kryze finally made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Katee Sackhoff smoothly made the transition from the voice over booth, adding new layers to her fan-favorite heroine in the process. Bo-Katan assisted Din Djarin on two major occasions and, during the second, she crossed paths with Fett. To put it lightly, the two weren’t exactly the best of friends.

When the characters met up, Bo-Katan chastised Boba over the legitimacy of his Mandalorian lineage, comparing him to nothing more than a typical clone. This is an intriguing plot thread and one that could be expanded upon in the new show. Ideally, it would be great to see Kryze arrive in Tatooine while on a personal mission and cross paths with Fett again. Ultimately, the story could see the two join forces, all while hashing out their views on their culture. This may not be The Mandalorian, but the spirit of the ancient warriors will still likely loom large over the spinoff series.

Din Djarin/The Mandalorian

And of course, how can you not have the lead character of the parent show appear on The Book of Boba Fett? Din Djarin has seen his fair share of the galaxy, but he always seems to find himself back on Tatooine for one reason or another. So I don’t see why he couldn’t return to the desert planet sometime during the events of the show. And the ultimate result could be a fun crossover episode for fans.

Mando could be led back to Tatooine by a new bounty and could theoretically seek out Boba and Fennec to help him track down his target. This would give him and Fett the opportunity to become more familiar with each other and their styles. As good as Din Djarin is at his job, he could probably still stand to learn a thing or two from Fett. All in all, this would be a great way to showcase two generations of bounty hunters.