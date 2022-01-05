The Book Of Boba Fett Just Brought In A Badass Star Wars Comics Character

Warning: SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine” are ahead!

Much like The Book of Boba Fett’s debut episode, the second episode out of the gate, “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” spent a significant amount of time following the title character with the tribe of Tusken Raiders that retrieved him after he escaped the Sarlacc Pit he was embarrassingly knocked into during Return of the Jedi. But the Disney+ series’ “present day” narrative also made some progress forward, as some new players came onto the proverbial board to threaten Boba’s claim to Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. Said players were accompanied by a badass character who’s been around the Star Wars comics for years: the Wookiee known as Black Krrsantan.

The Book of Boba Fett viewers will recall from “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land” that Fennec Shand captured one of the assassins that targeted her and Boba Fett during their trip to Mos Espa. Well, after threat of being eaten by a Rancor (only to learn there hasn’t been such a beast in Jabba the Hutt’s palace for years), this assassin and his Night Wind buddies were hired by Mok Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa. However, things took an unusual turn when Boba, Fennec, their prisoner and Gamorrean guards went back into town to confront the mayor, as not only did Shaiz have the assassin killed because Night Wind members are not allowed in Hutt space, he directed Boba back to Garsa Fwip’s cantina to discover the truth about who really put out the hit on him.

Boba Fett soon learned from Jennifer Beals’ character that the Twins, Jabba the Hutt’s cousins, are back in town to take back Jabba’s territory. The two Hutts appeared quickly thereafter outside the business carried on a gigantic litter, with Black Krrsantan part of their posse. Boba stood strong on his claim to what formerly belonged to Jabba and Bib Fortuna, and while the female Hutt wanted the former bounty hunter killed, her brother felt that bloodshed is bad for business. As such, they left, but considering how ruthless most Hutts are, as well as the glare Black Krrsantan threw Boba’s way before exiting, it’s reasonable to assume this isn’t over by a long shot.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

For the Star Wars fans who aren’t familiar with Black Krrsantan, the Wookiee was introduced in the first issue of Marvel’s Darth Vader comic book series that launched in 2015. Having been taken from his homeworld Kashyyyk and being trained as a gladiator by the Xonti Brothers, Krrsantan eventually became a bounty hunter in the early years of the Empire’s reign and worked for Jabba the Hutt. While The Book of Boba Fett didn’t make it that clear, Boba and Krrsantan share some history, as Darth Vader hired them from Jabba after the events of A New Hope. That said, in the Star Wars comics space, Krrsantan is best known for his affiliation with Doctor Aphra (arguably the most popular Star Wars comics character to be introduced in the Disney era) and her assassin droids 0-0-0 and BT-1.

Now we know Black Krrsantan is still alive five years after Return of the Jedi, as he’s in the employ of The Twins and looks ready to kill Boba Fett should the Hutts order it. Whether or not The Book of Boba Fett will directly address that Boba and Krrsantan are already familiar with each other remains to be seen, but the former certainly didn’t seem intimidated by the latter, referring to the Wookiee as simply one of the Twins’ “gladiators.” With four more episodes to go until The Book of Boba Fett’s conclusion (unless it gets renewed for another season), don’t be surprised if these two end up clashing, which will unquestionably one of the most difficult fights of Boba’s life.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. For those curious about what else this massive franchise has coming up, look through our upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows guide.