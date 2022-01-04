Wild Star Wars Rumor Claims Harrison Ford Will Return For One More Han Solo Performance

Harrison Ford has had his fair share of iconic roles, but his turn as Star Wars’ Han Solo still remains one of his most beloved. The galactic rogue remains a fan favorite and, even now, there are many fans who would still love to see the character again in some form. Well, if a wild new rumor is to be believed, they might just get their wish. Apparently, Ford will be reprising his famous role one more time for one of the franchise’s small-screen spinoffs.

Harrison Ford is reportedly donning his blaster again for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett. According to The Sun , the actor will appear as the character in the season finale and will be digitally de-aged to play the part. The site alleges that the actor, who has been filming fellow Lucasfilm production Indiana Jones 5 for the past several months, left the set in order to spend three days shooting his purported scene in London.

It goes without saying that this is a major piece of news, and one that should be taken with a grain of salt at this point. Still, it would be entirely possible for the Millennium Falcon captain to appear on the new show. The series takes place a few years after the events of Return of the Jedi, which means Han Solo is alive and well. Plus, considering the tense history between him and the titular bounty hunter (Fett delivered him to Jabba the Hutt when he was frozen in carbonite), an appearance from Solo could serve as something of a full-circle moment.

The Book of Boba Fett has only aired one episode at this point, so there’s still plenty of time before a potential appearance from Harrison Ford’s Han Solo would even happen. I’ll be treading cautiously as I wait for that final episode to arrive. However, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t be excited by another appearance from one of the galaxy’s greatest outlaws.

The Book of Boba Fett drops new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.