The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Provides Promising Update For Season 3, But Will It Pan Out?

Since the day that Disney+ debuted , The Mandalorian has been one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, and so you can be sure there are a lot of people looking forward to the forthcoming third season. The only question now is when we’ll get to actually see it. Co-star Giancarlo Esposito seems to think we might be getting it very soon, but it might be wishful thinking.

The man who plays Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian, Giancaro Esposito, recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show , and the host asked when we’ll all be blessed with new episodes of The Mandalorian. While the actor was sure to be clear that no specific date had been set, he said that he thought we would see more Mandalorian as early as this summer. Esposito said…

You’ll get it soon. I got a few things in regard to that to do to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it’ll be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon.

Fans would certainly love to see The Mandalorian drop Season 3 this summer, it’s without question one of the best shows on Disney+ , but that seems a bit early all things considered. Both seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as The Book of Boba Fett, which functioned as a bridge between Mandalorian seasons, came out closer to the end of the year, so it would seem a release between October and December is more likely.

Disney+ also already has a major Star Wars show set to debut this summer, with Obi-Wan Kenobi dropping its first episode in late May and running into June. At first glance it would seem unlikely that we would be getting two Star Wars series both released this summer.

Of course, it’s also not entirely impossible that we could get The Mandalorian Season 3 as soon as Giancarlo Esposito is indicating. There have been times in the last couple years where we have only seen a few weeks between the final episode of one Marvel series on Disney+ and the first episode of another. It’s happening soon with Ms. Marvel set to debut only a month after Moon Knight wraps. So there's no reason Star Wars could not do the same.

And Ms. Marvel will also see some of its episodes debut alongside episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, so Disney+ is apparently so full of high profile original series that the streaming service can’t release them one at a time anymore. That Disney+ subscription is certainly showing its value.

There is a third Star Wars series, Andor, which we expect to debut on Disney+ this year. It’s possible that it could end up taking the slot at the end of the year that we would expect to see The Mandalorian. Either way, with three series set to hit this year, there's a chance we could get a second one before summer is over.

We don’t know what the plan is yet. There’s a good chance we’ll have answers soon. Star Wars Celebration will be taking place at the end of May, and we can be sure there will be some Mandalorian talk. We may find out when the next season will hit then.