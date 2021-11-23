Will Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Characters Return? Here's What Kathleen Kennedy Says

Next month will mark two years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters and wrapped up the Skywalker Saga. While the Sequel Trilogy brought in longtime favorites like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia Organa, it was Daisy Ridley’s Rey, John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron who served as the main protagonists during this era of Star Wars history. Between them and folks like Kylo Ren, BB-8 and Rose Tico (to name just a few), generations both old and new had plenty of new characters to add to their list of favorites. So could we see any of these particular Star Wars characters again someday? According to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, that’s the plan.

While speaking about the Star Wars franchise’s Disney+ offerings, including the soon-to-arrive The Book of Boba Fett and Ewan McGregor’s return to a galaxy far, far away in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Kathleen Kennedy informed Empire that more stories starring Sequel Trilogy players are in consideration. In her words:

Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.

While it stands to reason that more Star Wars novels and comic books are likely on the way to spotlight this group of characters, Kathleen Kennedy makes it sound like these individuals could also appear in live-action again. Assuming that does indeed happen, the question is at what point in their lives would this happen. Although Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have been open to the possibility of respectively reprising Rey and Finn someday, they’re also busy actors, so it would surely be more complicated to fit a return to Star Wars into their schedule. Then there’s also Oscar Isaac, who not only also keep busy with various professional endeavors (including playing the MCU’s Moon Knight), but also didn’t sound too keen last year on playing Poe Dameron again.

Still, it’s easy enough to imagine a scenario where Lucasfilm throws enough money at these three actors to entice them back. There have already been some comics released showing what happened to Rey, Finn and Poe immediately after The Rise of Skywalker, but nothing beats actually getting to see them back on screen. But Kathleen Kennedy’s comment doesn’t necessarily mean these characters will star in more movies. Perhaps Lucasfilm is instead considering giving us younger incarnations of Rey, Finn, Poe and more since Star Wars shows on Disney+ like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka are set in the post-Return of the Jedi, pre-The Force Awakens era.

Naturally once more specifics are passed on, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, keep checking back with us for all the biggest updates on upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.