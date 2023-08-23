10 Red, White, And Royal Blue Movie Quotes I Can't Stop Thinking About

Red, White & Royal Blue was released on Prime Video nearly two weeks ago, and I still can’t stop thinking about it. While I do have minor problems with some of the changes the creative made from the best-selling novel I was relatively pleased with the adaptation overall. In fact, my love for the movie grows every time I rewatch it (which is an embarrassingly high number considering the movie hasn’t been out that long).

As was the case with Casey McQuiston’s book, I find myself rewatching the movie over and over again because of my love for the characters and their emotional and sometimes hilarious bits of dialogue. It’s nearly impossible for me to pick my favorite quotes. With that said though, here are ten that just can’t seem to leave my mind:

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"The forced conformity of the closet cannot be answered with forced conformity in coming out of it."

When Alex first began to give his speech after his personal emails to Henry were leaked, I was a bit annoyed because the filmmakers altered the way it happened in the Red, White & Royal Blue book. However, I quickly got over my annoyance when Alex started talking about how unfair it is that the world expects and outright demands queer people make their sexuality known. It’s such an important and impactful quote, and I couldn’t help but feel like Alex was speaking directly to the viewers.

It’s become a common occurrence for fans of shows with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines to go digging into the personal lives of the actors and creators to discover if they share the same sexualities as their characters. This is a serious problem in Hollywood, as some actors have felt pressured to come out or to even turn down roles they might be perfect for. Even after hearing Alex’s emotional speech, some RWRB have started lurking through actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine's dating histories, and to that, I say, listen to Alex!

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"My life is the Crown, and yours is politics, and I will not trade one prison for another."

The emotional climax of the movie happens when Alex storms Henry’s residence and demands to speak with him after Henry ghosted him after the lake house vacation. With it comes a gut-wrenching line that allows viewers to see Henry stand up for himself for the first time ever.

Does it suck that he’s standing up to Alex and saying he can’t love him? Absolutely! But it’s still a powerful moment foreshadowing a change-up in Henry that allows him to follow his heart.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

"If anyone sees you leave this hotel, I will Brexit your head from your body. Your Royal Highness."

Zahra has always been one of my favorite characters from the book, because she brings a certain level of comedy to her otherwise stressful job. She’s brilliant in the novel, but I’d argue she gets even more time to shine in the movie as evidenced by her hilarious one-liners. Plus, I can’t help but imagine Zahra fielding a call from Shaan, Henry’s equerry/her significant other, where she gets yelled at for threatening the Prince of England. Maybe that's why I can't get this quote out of my head!

Honorable Mention: "Oh, unlike you, whose role is clearly spelled out in Article Nothing of the U.S. Constitution."

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

"History, huh? Bet We could make some."

I have three annotated copies of Red, White and Royal Blue that all have various quotes noted, but one that I have highlighted in every version is this one. I literally had to rewind the scene when I first watched the movie, because I was so excited to hear it the first time. While some fans were disappointed that Alex actually spoke the line to Henry instead of sending it in his emails with the book, I’d argue that this piece of dialogue is more impactful in the movie because it gets to stay between them.

So why does this quote never seem to leave my head? I honestly have no idea. It may have something to do with it being sort of meta. These two public figures are talking about how they’ll fit into history one day when they’re literally making history just by existing. It just gives me chills!

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

"That’s perfect. Then kill me, and I won’t have to go."

After pointing out that Henry is expected to make an appearance at Alex’s New Year's Eve party, which people would “kill for” to get an invite, Henry says the quote abpve. There’s no denying that Alex is the outspoken, brash one in the “FirstPrince” pairing. However, under Henry’s broodish public persona, he's a mischievous Prince.

Something about Alex brings out that side, and it’s hilarious to watch. Especially because Henry’s playful nature always seems to rattle Alex to his core. It's also funny to consider just how similar these too are, considering Alex also made a joke about killing himself to get out of seeing Henry. But honestly, the reason I love this quote so much is because I love sassy Henry.

Honorable Mention: "You’re wearing lifts. I know that, too, sweetheart."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"It’s like there’s a rope attached to my chest, and it keeps pulling me towards you."

This quote might just seal Alex’s fate as the most romantic one of the relationship, which is an assertion that would displease the book's version of Henry. There’s just something so romantic and poetic about the line. That's especially true when it’s paired with the visual of Henry diving into the lake water and instantly bringing a hand to rest over his chest. The only element that would've made this even more memorable would be if Taylor Swift’s “Invisible String” had played over it.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"Starting today, the world will know me for who I am and now who you want me to be."

After spending the entire movie terrified of showing the world who he really is, Henry decides he’s done hiding himself. It’s an emotional and chilling moment for him and for all the fans watching. Fortunately for the young man, he doesn’t have to worry about the world not loving him for who he is because there’s an entire crowd outside of Buckingham Palace shouting their love for him. While the royal's line is powerful on its own, I do wish we got to see a clear crowd shot of that outpouring of support.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

"Well, you know, the ‘B’ in ‘LGBTQ’ is not a silent letter."

Was I disappointed that we didn’t actually get Ellen’s iconic PowerPoint presentation from the book? Yes indeed. But I am glad the writers chose to keep this iconic line. Not only is it perfectly in character for Ellen, but it’s an important message to all the fans watching. Bisexual characters deserve a place in the LGBTQ pop culture just as real people who identify as such deserve as place within the community. Someone should really start printing this quote on t-shirts.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"Well, you have air miles. Go to London, get your man."

I love a good supportive best friend, and that’s exactly what Nora is! When it comes to her friendship with Alex, he support is endless. She’s there for him in the early stages of his relationship, helping him untangle his confusing feelings for Henry, and she stays invested by encouraging him to make a grand romantic gesture after Henry ghosts him.

The quote might not seem that memorable on its own, but it remains in my mind because it really shows how lucky Alex is to have such a steadfast support system. Not to mention, I feel like it’s rare to see the moments before a romantic grand gesture in romantic comedies, so it was fun to get that little hint at what was to come.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"In America, if you’re an immigrant with a 'Z' in your last name, there’s not a lot of people in positions of power that look like you or sound like you."

To me, this is an incredibly meta quote, considering the fact that Red, White and Royal Blue both stars and was written/directed by men of color with “Zs” in their last names. Admittedly, the first time I watched the movie, this flew over my head. Yet upon a rewatch, I found myself reaching for the remote to pause and let the weight of the quote sink in.

I think what makes this declaration so great is that it represents one of the first times we see Alex really start to open up to Henry about the pressure he feels regarding his political dreams. He feels like he has a responsibility to take the opportunities he’s been afforded and give back to his community. It’s a bonding moment for the two of them for sure since Henry experiences a similar kind of pressure given his royal status.

Before I wrap it up, I do want to mention one more quote that unfortunately didn’t make it into the final cut but has had me laughing ever since the deleted “Cornetto” scene was released. After snapping a staged picture for Instagram, Alex narrates his comment, as he writes it and goes on to read Henry’s Instagram handle as “Prince Henry YUCK.” It’s such a clever play on words; I seriously can’t believe it didn’t gett added to the finished film!

Anyway, I could talk about my favorite Red, White and Royal Blue quotes until I’m royal blue in the face, but these 10 are the ones that I just can’t seem to shake from my brain. Hopefully, in reading this, I’ve inspired you to rewatch the movie, which you can do with a Prime Video Subscription. Let’s help these boys make real history and keep them in Prime Videos’ top 10 for another week and hopefully get them inducted into the hall of fame for best romantic comedies of all-time!