7 Episodes Of Queer Eye That Restored My Faith In Humanity, One Season At A Time

There are some shows that just make you smile, and Queer Eye has become one of those for me.

Sometimes, you just need something to brighten your day. The world we live in is filled with so much hatred and negative influences that it might be hard to find the light. From strikes looking for fair pay to so much more, the news is constantly filled with reports that might deflate us – or, at the very least, deflates me.

This is why, when I’m feeling particularly down about the day that I went through, or the news I just read, I’ll turn on Netflix, and put on one of my favorite shows – Queer Eye. The rebooted series premiered in 2018 and has been running for seven straight seasons, and shows five gay men travel across the United States to help people with everything from their style and homes, to the food they eat – heck, they could even give Netflix characters makeovers.

Truly, this has been one of the shows that has restored my faith in humanity, because there are so many moments that have made me smile so brightly and make me say, “Hey, maybe the world isn’t all that bad sometimes.”

Today, I’m going to go over my seven favorite episodes of Queer Eye, one from each season, and why I love it so dang much.

To Gay Or Not To Gay (Season 1, Episode 4)

I remember that this was the episode that made me realize I was going to be a fan of Queer Eye for a long time. “To Gay or Not To Gay” is the fourth episode of Season 1, and features the Fab Five trying to help out a young civil engineer, named AJ, who plans to come out to his stepmother by the end of the week, but is fearful about it.

Throughout the week, he is given a fresh makeover, given tips on how to dress well, and so much more, but what really gets to me was how he and Karamo spoke about sexuality. As someone who had to go through her own phase, when I had to tell my religious mother about me being bisexual, I totally understand why AJ was nervous about this, but Karamo made him feel so seen and heard, and it made me smile my dang head off.

Then, at the end of the episode, we see that his stepmother is still there for him, and will always accept him for who he is. If that didn’t just make me sob. Sometimes, that’s literally all we need – acceptance and love.

A Decent Proposal (Season 2, Episode 2)

As someone who loves love, “A Decent Proposal” was a must on this list. This Season 2 episode features the story of William, who is socially awkward but wants to propose to his long-time girlfriend, and needs the Fab Five's help.

In the time they spend with William, we see his confidence slowly shift, all the way until the proposal at the very end – and of course, she says yes. It always warms my heart to see love so beautifully shown on television when it feels like there are more crazy teen dramas about heartbreak out there these days.

It almost makes me want to watch my favorite LGBTQ+ romantic comedies – but maybe I’ll just stick to Queer Eye.

Jones Bar-B-Que (Season 3, Episode 3)

“Jones Bar-B-Que” was another episode of Queer Eye that made me realize the value of community. As someone who didn’t grow up in a small town and was only a half hour outside of New York City, everything was always so focused on what “you” wanted, not what the town needed. There was never really any real sense of camaraderie.

But, with sister Little and Shorty, otherwise known as Deborah and Mary, they genuinely made me rethink how I look at my community now. They ran a whole barbecue shop that was so incredibly popular, but poured so much of themselves into it that they never took care of their own needs. The Fab Five comes along to help them in that regard – but to also expand their business.

They do the show to help out their community, but also to learn to make time for themselves and to not be afraid to take breaks. Plus, seeing the love that these two have for each other is also so dang heartwarming to see.

Disabled But Not Really (Season 4, Episode 2)

This Season 4 episode was one of the few that really made me thankful for everything that I have now. In “Disabled But Not Really,” we met Wesley, a young man who was shot and paralyzed, but through sheer determination, he pushed past what happened to him and instead became an activist to help others who are disabled.

Obviously, the Fab Five helps him alter his house for his new life and accommodate his needs, but what really gets me is that scene where Karamo arranges a conversation with Wesley and the man who shot him, where they have an honest, sit-down talk about what happened.

This episode is inspiring. I look at Wesley, and I think that he is literally one of the most powerful people on the planet. I don’t know if I would have been able to do what he did, but his sheer determination to not be defined by what happened to him makes me want to be a better person. It’s a beautiful, amazing episode.

Silver Lining Sweeney (Season 5, Episode 7)

Season 5 featured a lot of stories that felt as if they could happen in my own backyard, but nothing hit closer to home than “Silver Lining Sweeney.” The story was all about a mother who had let herself go in order to not only take care of her ailing husband, but her children, who were getting ready to go off to college.

This episode features exactly what you would expect, the Fab Five helping her find the light within again, but I’ll be honest and say that the episode made me want to call my mother. Jennifer reminded me of my other mom, who gave up a lot in order to put me in the best schools, put me through college, and did so much for me and my brother. Almost reminds me of those coming of age movies I love.

Call your mom and thank her, when you can. She’s probably done a lot for you.

Snow White Of Central Texas (Season 6, Episode 7)

Okay, so, maybe this episode is one of my favorites because it brings in a bunch of animals and I am a huge animal lover, but it won’t stop me from promoting it. Season 6, Episode 7 of Queer Eye is called “Snow White of Texas,” and mainly follows Jamie, a young woman who runs a rescue organization for special-needs animals.

I’m already a huge lover of animals, so this episode was already going to hit me in the feels. What made it that much better for me was seeing how much Jamie truly cares about each and every one of these animals. She pours her heart and soul into them, and while I’m so glad the Fab Five was there to help her get back on her feet, it’s rare you can find someone as dedicated as she is. It’s that kind of determination I think we all wish we could have.

Speedy For Life (Season 7, Episode 3)

Last but not least, we’ll talk about “Speedy for Life,” the third episode of Season 7. This episode follows Speedy, a young man who has taken his story to social media but doesn’t know how to deal with his own sadness after a tragic accident.

I think what makes this episode so good is Speedy’s story in general. It’s really a miracle that he was still alive in the first place, after losing both his mother and his aunt in the same accident. The fact that he has this kind of strength to help others is something that I truly wish more people had – and it inspires me to want to help others, too. Wesley even showed up for this episode as a guide for Speedy.