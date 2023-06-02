Queer Eye’s Wesley Hamilton Reveals How It Really Feels To Go Through Transformation On The Netflix Series

Wesley Hamilton Returns To Queer Eye (Image credit: Netflix) Series: Queer Eye

Season: 7

Episode No: 3, "Speedy For Life"

Synopsis: "After a traumatic accident, a young man wants to inspire others but hides his own sadness. Can the Fab Five - and a returning hero - help him open up?"

Where To Stream: Netflix subscription

Ever since Queer Eye became one of the biggest TV revivals of 2018 , whenever we get to see the Fab Five barging into the lives of incredible people who are due for a transformation it's always a big bright spot of a binge, and now there is a new season on Netflix. CinemaBlend recently spoke to one of the series’ heroes, Wesley Hamilton, who reflected on his experience on the series after he was brought back on the show to mentor one of Season 7’s heroes, Ray “Speedy” Walker.

Wesley Hamilton first appeared in the Season 4 “Disabled But Not Really” episode, which was named after his organization committed to giving support to individuals who live with disabilities through adaptive health and wellness training. During our interview with Hamilton, he recalled how the Fab Five surprised him in his home, saying this:

So my [episode], we did an initial interview of telling your story, all of that, I did that a couple days before, but I didn't know when [the Fab Five] were coming. So the day that they came, I didn't know that they were coming, still. What happened is they came into the house and they started doing all these different [things], taping up lights, but they're like, ‘oh no, we're just gonna redo your interview today’. So, I'm thinking that's all we were doing. And then, like in the in between I was like in a room or something with my daughter and, I think we were cooking and that's when they came in… I didn't even think about them coming. So they kind of do it in a great way to still surprise you, even though they have to set up the lights and stuff.

Ever wondered how Queer Eye surprises its heroes? Well, there you have it. Wesley Hamilton recalls the crew tricking him into thinking one thing was happening when he was really about to suddenly meet the stars of the Netflix series. Hamilton also revealed what it felt like for him after experiencing what the Fab Five had to offer, sharing the moment after they poofed out of his life following working their very specific magic.

Especially after they change and give you a full remodel of your home, I think that's where it really hits you because nothing feels the same anymore. So I think it's just a reality check of what renewal looks like. And I think like you can go through this whole process and know all these things are changing, but it's just like someone going to the hospital for instance and getting all this love and care and then they send you out to the world and saying, oh, take care of yourself.

When a hero gets chosen by Queer Eye, they get a whole new hairstyle thanks to Jonathan Van Ness, a new wardrobe with Tan France, a completely redecorated home from Bobby Berk, a lesson in cooking with Antoni Porowski and a chance to open their hearts and minds with Karamo Brown. The five queer professionals always seem to remind viewers that internal changes in each of these aspects of life can transform a person for the better. It all goes back to self-love and self-care. As Hamilton continued:

And, you're like, well, what do I do with all of this stuff? And so, so for me it was, it definitely felt like I was in a hotel room for a long time, and again, you’re just in awe… Especially after they leave and it hasn't been aired on TV, it takes a little while. So you're kind of just, you're mind blown, but now you're really thinking too of how is this going to be pushed out? Right? I think for me, I was really just in shock. I was definitely in shock of what a group of individuals could do that actually changed my life forever.

In our interview, Wesley Hamilton also shared how being his “most vulnerable self” on the show really stuck with him, especially because it made him realize the level of “freedom” he could tap into when he was being completely himself. Following that prior episode, Hamilton returned to provide support for Ray “Speedy” Walker, a young man living with a disability after a tragic car accident that also killed his mother and aunt. The episode highlighted Walker’s journey, but also allowed Hamilton to return to the series and bring support to Speedy.