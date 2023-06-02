Queer Eye’s Wesley Hamilton Reveals How It Really Feels To Go Through Transformation On The Netflix Series
The Queer Eye hero shares his experience.
Ever since Queer Eye became one of the biggest TV revivals of 2018, whenever we get to see the Fab Five barging into the lives of incredible people who are due for a transformation it's always a big bright spot of a binge, and now there is a new season on Netflix. CinemaBlend recently spoke to one of the series’ heroes, Wesley Hamilton, who reflected on his experience on the series after he was brought back on the show to mentor one of Season 7’s heroes, Ray “Speedy” Walker.
Wesley Hamilton first appeared in the Season 4 “Disabled But Not Really” episode, which was named after his organization committed to giving support to individuals who live with disabilities through adaptive health and wellness training. During our interview with Hamilton, he recalled how the Fab Five surprised him in his home, saying this:
Ever wondered how Queer Eye surprises its heroes? Well, there you have it. Wesley Hamilton recalls the crew tricking him into thinking one thing was happening when he was really about to suddenly meet the stars of the Netflix series. Hamilton also revealed what it felt like for him after experiencing what the Fab Five had to offer, sharing the moment after they poofed out of his life following working their very specific magic.
When a hero gets chosen by Queer Eye, they get a whole new hairstyle thanks to Jonathan Van Ness, a new wardrobe with Tan France, a completely redecorated home from Bobby Berk, a lesson in cooking with Antoni Porowski and a chance to open their hearts and minds with Karamo Brown. The five queer professionals always seem to remind viewers that internal changes in each of these aspects of life can transform a person for the better. It all goes back to self-love and self-care. As Hamilton continued:
In our interview, Wesley Hamilton also shared how being his “most vulnerable self” on the show really stuck with him, especially because it made him realize the level of “freedom” he could tap into when he was being completely himself. Following that prior episode, Hamilton returned to provide support for Ray “Speedy” Walker, a young man living with a disability after a tragic car accident that also killed his mother and aunt. The episode highlighted Walker’s journey, but also allowed Hamilton to return to the series and bring support to Speedy.
Since Hamilton’s episode aired back in 2019, being highlighted in the series has allowed his organization to grow as well. Hamilton also spoke to CinemaBlend about plans to bring authentic representation of people with disabilities to the screen. Queer Eye has brought so many positive vibes to reality TV, between highlighting the queer joy of the cast and some of its heroes, to the Fab Five playing matchmaker, and the series highlighting impactful stories like Wesley Hamilton’s. With this peak behind the curtain, it’s great to hear how the Fab Five truly help others.
