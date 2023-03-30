A Scott Pilgrim Follow-Up Has Just Been Announced And I Have The Capacity To Geek

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a movie that not everybody loves, to be fair, but it has to be agreed that it is, without question, one of the geekiest movies ever made. Those of us that love it, love it deeply for the way it goes all in on its premise and creates a wild world where real life and video games collide. And in a move that only the crazy minds that brought us that movie could devise, we’re finally getting a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World follow-up…that is also an anime…that also will include the entire cast of the film.

Edgar Wright dropped the news on Twitter that Netflix has given the green light to a Scott Pilgrim anime and that the entire movie cast, from Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Chris Evans and Brie Larson, will be back to reprise their roles from the film. Not only that but Edgar Wright and original Scott Pilgrim comic creator Bryan Lee O’Malley are acting as producers.

This is not a drill! This is happening!After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUDMarch 30, 2023 See more

Wright says that the new anime will “expand the universe” but he also teases something more, without really explaining what he means. He clearly thinks what is being created here is something special, but what exactly any of it is we can only speculate right now. All we can be sure of is that if you liked the movie, you should be excited about the anime.

And it’s pretty impressive that they were able to get literally everybody in the case of the original film back to voice the anime. That’s quite simply a lot of people you have to get on board, and quite a few of them, most notably Evans and Larson, are much bigger stars now than they were when they made the original movie. They have very busy schedules making blockbuster movies. But Larson especially has made her love for the Scott Pilgrim film clear in the decade-plus since its release.

And the original film isn’t even the only way that the new anime will apparently tie into the Scott Pilgrim universe. In response to a fan, Wright indicates that the anime’s soundtrack may be getting handled by Anamanaguchi, the chiptune pop band that wrote the music for the also fondly remembered Scott Pilgrim vs. the World video game.

You will be very happy.March 30, 2023 See more

The original comic was obviously strongly influenced by Japanese manga, and the movie could itself be considered a live-action, anime, so seeing the story become an actual anime feels like the ultimate form of Scott Pilgrim finally becoming real. It will be interesting to see just what this is once it comes out. The film and the comic had slightly different endings, so it will be interesting to see where this new series picks up. The only unfortunate thing about all of this is we have no idea how long we’ll have to wait to see it.