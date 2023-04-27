A Tourist's Guide To Love: I Watched Rachael Leigh Cook's New Rom-Com And Have So Many Thoughts

For many movie fans, any time is the right time for a rom-com. And, as lots of people who make good use of their Netflix subscription will certainly know by now, the streamer has been and continues to be home to a number of the best romantic comedies , including films made exclusively for the service. Now, a new entry among the 2023 new movie releases has, once again, brought romance to Netflix with Rachael Leigh Cook’s new film, A Tourist’s Guide to Love .

Also starring Scott Ly, the movie centers on travel executive Amanda, whose company sends her to check out a Vietnamese tour company before they buy it, by posing as a regular tourist. Obviously, inspiring experiences and romantic shenanigans with her handsome guide, Sinh, soon ensue, changing her life forever. This is the second rom-com Cook has starred in for the streamer (after 2020’s Love, Guaranteed and not counting her part in the He’s All That cast ), and I had a lot of thoughts while watching the travel-focused film. So, let’s get to what the romance brought up for me!

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Want To Go Anywhere So Badly Now

Seriously. That first shot of the movie (which you can see in the photo above) really hit me in my “It’s finally spring, I need to get out of the house” travel feels. I mean, look at the golden hour light that’s hitting those palm trees!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Awww. It's Nice Seeing Ben Feldman Again!

Shout out to all my Superstore fans! His character here is slightly infuriating, but it’s still good to see the former Jonah Simms again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

No Relationship "Hiatus" Is A Good Idea

Speaking of Feldman’s John being slightly infuriating… How does any full-grown adult think that asking for a relationship “hiatus” is a good idea? Because it’s not, alright? In fact, it’s one of the dumbest ideas possible, unless you’re also prepared to sit down with your partner and figure out the exact set of rules you both have to adhere to during said break, and decide how long it’s going to be until you figure out whether to get back together or not. None of which he was ready to do. DUMB. I’m glad Amanda immediately broke up with him!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sinh Quickly Said Some Stuff That Really Got To Me

Oof. I have always thought of traveling as an escape, but when Sinh was explaining what he sees as the difference between a “traveler” and a “tourist” to Amanda, and said, “You never know how long life’s gonna be. Why waste it on escape?” Yeah. That got to me, and I imagine it may have gotten to other viewers, as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

NO CROSSWALKS?!?!

I am NOT here for this, OK? But, only in a general real-world sense, because it did give Sinh and Amanda a good reason to hold hands early in the movie, as he helped the terrified traveler cross a very busy road. Convenient. Veeeeeery convenient.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Love That Amanda Wore Flats Throughout Her Whole Trip

Full stop. Only take out heels on a trip (especially when you’re in a place where you’ll be sightseeing and don’t know the location well) if you can count on only having to walk from a car to a building and then sitting down. Even in that case, I’d have backup flats ready in my bag. You never know when you’ll need to run!

(Image credit: Netflix)

No Thank You To This Dark Alleyway Walk, OK?

So many cozy, sweet rom-coms have scenes in them where the heroine should never, ever do the thing suggested by the hero. In this case, Sinh tells Amanda he has something to show her, and proceeds to lead her down a dark alleyway.

Now, because this is the aforementioned adorable romantic story, we know this isn’t going to turn into a horror movie scenario, but can we stop using moments like this to “prove” how into the hero the leading lady is? My guess is that it’s so the audience can see that she basically trusted him right away, but in real life following this guy in that moment would be just as dumb as asking for a dating hiatus, and stuff like this takes me out of the rom-com action every time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why Is Their Trip To My Son Sanctuary Making Me Cry?

Maybe it’s the music? Or, maybe it’s because I’ve never seen anything that old in real life.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Scenery Definitely Elevated This Rom-Com

Much like Amanda said, “I want more of this.” Pretty much every moment showed us gorgeous scenery or intriguing customs and celebrations, and that’s why we love a good travel movie, right?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not One Person Looked Hot The Entire Time

OK, I’m sure the filmmakers didn’t want the cast to look gross throughout the whole movie, but to have people talk about how steamy it supposedly was and how it could be “exhausting” to sightsee in such weather made no sense, when not a single person looked hot during the movie.

In fact, the only time anyone was wet was when they were at the beach. Could we not spritz water on some foreheads? Add an extra-dewy cheek to a couple of the travelers? Have someone need to sit and fan themselves while touring around this basically tropical nation? Show don’t tell, movie!

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Want To Travel In Amanda's Wardrobe

It’s quite fitting to bring this up right after talking about how, apparently, all of these characters feel the heat of Vietnam without ever breaking a sweat. That is very much not the case with me on any summer trip, which is why I tend not to wear anything that could be deemed “nice” while traveling.

Sure, I wear my good t-shirts, but I know that by the end of a day of walking around a sweltering city I’m going to be sweating off sunscreen at an alarming rate and gritty as all get out, so I have never dared wear anything as cute as Amanda does during this movie. She’s all cute tops and pants, and adorable dresses that probably need to be dry-cleaned, and I loved every outfit.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of Course Sinh Bought Amanda The Scarf!

I do so love it when a seemingly random moment turns into a romantic gesture! Who else watched that scarf haggling scene in the market that took place near the beginning of Amanda’s trip and just knew that Sinh was going to buy that scarf she wasn’t able to get? I didn’t imagine that it would end up being the final thing that would reveal his feelings for her and bring them back together after he found out she wasn’t just a regular traveler, but it felt good to be right about how important that scarf would end up being to their love story.