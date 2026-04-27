Adam Scott Gushing About Severance Season 3 Has Me Defiantly Jazzed, As Do His Thoughts On Twin Peaks And Sopranos

One of the biggest detriments to the entire 2026 TV schedule, if not all of existence, is that we can’t properly look forward to Severance Season 3 showing up anywhere on it. Thankfully, however, the new episodes are closer than ever to coming together, with the latest production window set to kick off very soon, and star Adam Scott is as jazzed as anyone to bring the (assumedly) penultimate season to life. Perhaps even more so, since he already knows how it all ends.

Scott’s acting achievements were celebrated over the weekend, as he was on-hand to receive the Canal+ Icon award at Canneseries, where he spoke to Variety about initially vying for the dual-performance role of Mark Scout, and why it has been a testament to everything he’s wanted to do across his career. He also spoke excitedly about the upcoming season, since he’s already feasted on those scripts. Here's what he said when asked about his knowledge of Severance's future.

Oh, yes. I’m an executive producer on the show, so I’m involved in all of it. We talk with the writers and Dan [Erickson] all the time. I know everything about what’s going on. [As an actor] I like having as much information as possible.

Speaking about Season 3 specifically, Adam Scott couldn't exactly dip into spoilers, but it really doesn't take much to send me up the hallway walls with anticipation.

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It's going to be great. There are so many surprises. I can’t wait to shoot it.

Obviously the first two seasons were amazing due to all of the surprises and bazonkers reveals that popped up, from all things goat-related to Gemma's tragic experiences as a Lumon experiment. So simply hearing that Season 3 will have surprises is kind of a no-brainer. But like...the absolute best kind of no-brainer.

This is exactly like hearing Dylan's "The egg bar is coveted as f--k," because of course the assumption is that a corporate-crafted egg bar is going to be choice, but calling it "coveted as f--k" goes beyond...okay, maybe those two things aren't exactly the same. But I'm too giddy to worry about making that much sense at the moment. Not quite "Irving standing on Bert's doorstep" giddy, but close.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Adam Scott also shared his thoughts on Severance's fandom sharing quite a lot of the same Venn diagram space as fans of David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks. At least in thematic terms of mysterious locations, mysterious deaths (or not-deaths), and oddball characters in hyper-normalized settings. As Scott put it:

I love Twin Peaks so much and I love that people keep discovering it over and over again. I don’t know if [Severance] will live in culture and be remembered like that, but I agree – there’s a lot of power in not knowing.

Of course, Twin Peaks was infamously forced by network execs into revealing the answer to its core "Who Killed Laura Palmer?" mystery in the middle of its second season. It never recovered, critically or ratings-wise, and was thereafter canceled, to be followed by the film Fire Walk with Me and the revival series Twin Peaks: The Return.

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Severance, which totally needs to add a Log Lady to the Severed Floor, has thankfully avoided any kind of similar fate thus far, and has continued to pile on intriguing mysteries even as other are answered. Even things that don't qualify as mysteries, such as whose side Ms. Cobel will be on in Season 3, are worthy of the same amount of speculation, which is a sign of a great show, at least in my (kind) eyes.

The big question I'm taking from Scott's comments, however, is how much fans should read into the actor bringing up The Sopranos' ending while addressing the Apple TV series. As he put it:

Something we’re always trying to do on the show is retain an element of mystery. I loved the way The Sopranos ended. I was frustrated by it, but it was brilliant and I still haven’t figured it out.

Honestly, if a third season was never in the cards, then I think Severance Season 2's finale succeeds in inspiring a somewhat similar angst-ridden need to know exactly what happened in the next few seconds as The Sopranos' much-debated ending did. Which doesn't guarantee that Dan Erickson and the creative team don't have a similar idea up their collective sleeves, but I'm hoping Scott's comparison just means fans are going to talk about Severance's ending a lot after it's over.

Even just saying "after it's over" makes me want to have a meltdown, like finding out I'm a first-draft invite to Ricken's next dinner party. Never that. Please, God, never that.

Severance Season 3 is set to start filming in mid-2026, and will hopefully be streaming via Apple TV subscription before Disney or Netflix has bought a majority share in Lumon.