A Lot Of Netflix Series Get Canceled Before Season 2, But A Returning Show Just Aced Its Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix has trained plenty of viewers to treat freshman shows like mayflies. Fall in love too fast, and there is always a decent chance the streamer will swat the thing before Season 2. The streamer's reputation for canceling so many shows after the first season makes it notable when a returning series not only survives the first-season danger zone but also comes back with better numbers and a fan base that seems louder than before. That appears to be what is happening with the second season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Since hitting the 2026 TV schedule, Netflix's Emma Myers-led mystery series currently sits at a 90% Tomatometer score from 10 critics and a 96% Popcornmeter score from more than 250 audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 2. The show’s overall Rotten Tomatoes page lists Season 1 at 83%, indicating the returning season has improved its critical score, at least based on the reviews counted so far.

Honestly, that is a pretty good place to be for a new Netflix show in 2026, especially one that is a book-to-screen adaptation of a YA title built around a young sleuth, a cold case and the kind of twisty small-town secrets that can either hook viewers or collapse under their own red yarn. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder stars Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi, a brilliant and stubborn teenager who becomes convinced that the official story behind schoolgirl Andie Bell’s death may be wrong.

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The original mystery centers on whether Andie was really killed by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, five years earlier. Pip’s investigation raises the possibility that Sal was not the murderer, meaning someone else in town may have spent years protecting the truth.

(Image credit: BBC)

Season 2 is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription alongside Season 1. The second-season jump in viewers matters, because Netflix’s reputation for cancellations has become part of the viewing experience. Back in 2020, Netflix executive Bela Bajaria explained that the streamer’s straight-to-series model naturally produces more Season 1 cancellations, because Netflix often skips the traditional pilot process. In other words, the company puts more full seasons into the world, then decides later whether those shows earned another round.

Show cancellations like I Am Not Okay With This, Spinning Out and Away helped build the sense that getting emotionally invested in a Netflix original can be risky business. Nobody wants to spend six or eight episodes opening the puzzle box only to learn the box has been tossed into the algorithmic swamp.

That's why A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder landing a strong Season 2 score feels like such an accomplishment. It suggests the show avoided the one-and-done trap and may have returned sharper, or at least with enough momentum for critics and viewers to keep following Pip into darker territory.

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Of course, critical and viewer consensus can shift as more reviews and audience ratings arrive. For now, though, it's cool that Netflix has a returning mystery series with a healthier second-season score than its first. In streaming terms, that is a very promising prospect for the series moving forward.