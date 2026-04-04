I've Been Really Nervous About One Character On Shrinking, But The Co-Creator's Season 4 Update Made Me Feel Much Better

Spoilers for Season 3 of Shrinking are ahead! Read with caution, and make sure to stream the series with an Apple TV subscription .

It’s been known for a while now that while Shrinking’s three-season arc is coming to an end, there is also a plan to keep the story going. That was confirmed when it was renewed for Season 4. However, with Season 3 winding down on the 2026 TV schedule , I’ve been wondering how they plan to do that and who they plan to involve in it. Specifically, there’s one character who I’ve been worried about, because it seems like their story is being set up to fully end. Well, co-creator Bill Lawrence just shared an update about the show’s senior season that has me feeling much better about said character.

As I’m sure you can guess, the character I’m worried about is Paul. Harrison Ford’s therapist has been dealing with his worsening Parkinson’s in a big way this season, and now, he’s given his practice to Gaby , he’s retiring, and he’s moving to Connecticut. Obviously, with one episode left, it’s possible that we could find out how Paul stays in the picture. However, it’s not looking great right now. But then Bill Lawrence got on X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

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#Shrinking questions. Not spoilers/info already out there. - this week is the Season finale, not last week - there is a Season 4 with the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other) - we are ending the 3 Season story we pitched so have to tell a new one S4

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The emphasis on the “EXACT” makes me feel great. While Brian is going to Tennessee with Charlie and their baby, Sutton , Liz and Derek are going on a trip before they officially become grandparents , and Alice is going to college, I had faith they’d all be back. I was significantly more worried about Paul.

To be frank, and I know this is extreme, I’ve been concerned about him dying for a while now. Paul’s Parkinson’s is getting bad, and it’s not like he’s young. Seeing his health troubles as well as his retirement has left me with big questions about where the story would take him next. Now, we know it’s to Connecticut. Which leaves me with the question: Will he come back?

I genuinely don’t know the answer. However, Lawrence’s post gives me confidence that Harrison Ford will continue to play a major role in Shrinking.

To me, “EXACT same cast” means we’ll still have Jason Segel (Jimmy), Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Ted McGinley (Derek), Luke Tennie (Sean), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Michael Urie (Brian) AND Harrison Ford as our regulars. So, hopefully, that means we’ll continue to get Paul’s gruff quips and sage advice regularly on Shrinking.

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