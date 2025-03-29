I'm Excited For Severance Season 3, Here's What We Know So Far

Attention to all outies who watch Severance, if you haven't heard: Season 3 of the popular Apple TV+ series is confirmed.

When it was announced that Severance Season 2 would be part of the 2025 TV schedule , everyone collectively sighed in relief as the three-year wait finally came to an end. Now, Severance has become the most popular show on the streaming platform, overtaking Ted Lasso on the platform's ranked list (even though that series was just confirmed for Season 4 ).

With the popularity skyrocketing, Severance Season 3 was confirmed on the day the Season 2 finale came out, and of course, we’re all waiting to hear any news on it. Here is what we know so far – and what you can look forward to.

At the time of writing this, Severance Season 3 does not have a set premiere date, which isn’t that surprising as the Season 2 finale just aired this month.

However, we at least have an idea of a timeframe of how long we’ll have to wait for the next season – and thankfully, it won’t be nearly as long as last time.

On the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Severance executive producer/director Ben Stiller said that there will not be as long of a wait between Seasons 2 and 3 as there was with the first season and the current season . So, thankfully, we won’t be waiting three years. Hopefully, that means we’ll get something as soon as 2026.

The Severance Season 3 Cast

While nothing has been confirmed, there are several people in the Severance cast that we can expect to return just based on the cliffhanger of a finale Season 2 left us on. This includes:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout/Mark S.

Zach Cherry as Dylan George/Dylan G.

Britt Lower as Helena Eagan/Helly R.

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Gemma Scout/Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

I did leave out John Turturro and Christopher Walken as Irving Bailiff/Irving B. and Burt Goodman/Burt G, mainly because their stories were left up in the air in Episode 9. However, we’ll get into that in just a bit.

Even so, I think we’ll be seeing plenty of the popular characters back next season – especially after the terrifying and sad cliffhanger with Gemma and Mark and Helly running off to God knows where.

What Will Severance Season 3 Be About?

While there hasn’t been much revealed about Severance Season 3 yet, the writers have given us bits and pieces of what we can expect. Here is what we’ve heard:

Season 3 Will Have A Much Different Tone

Season 2 of Severance indeed began to dive deeper into psychological thriller territory and moments that truly had us scratching our heads. Still, the biggest moment was at the very end with that last shot of Mark and Helly running down the corridor, away from the exit. Ben Stiller spoke to IndieWire in March 2025, saying that the moment is meant to symbolize a turning point in the “tone” of the show:

I think it’s kind of signaling, 'Hey, we’re going into a different tone here now. We are going into a different reality for these people.'

With this in mind, there’s a lot that this can lead to.

Season 3 Will Dig Deeper Into People Uniting Against Lumon In Solidarity

Season 2 dipped its toes into showing what might happen when several factions of the severed floor at Lumon come together. And now, it looks like Season 3 might explore that.

Creator Dan Erickson talks with GQ in March 2025 about the moment Dylan G. stands with another department of the severed floor against Milchick. It’s meant to show that there’s more solidarity beginning to form between the departments now, which is something that will hopefully be explored more later.

Lumon is all about dividing and conquering on an individual level and on a greater level. The severed floor itself is severed because the different departments are discouraged from interacting. So, ultimately, I wanted this season to begin to tell the story of what happens when people who have been encouraged not to come together start to come together and discover their collective power.

The key word there is ‘begin,’ which I hope means that Season 3 will continue to explore that situation.

John Turturro Believes This Isn’t The End For Irv

As we mentioned previously, it’s sort of up in the air right now when it comes to Irv’s fate, as well as Burt's. We last saw them in the train station where Burt sent Irv on his way to escape Lumon, but we really know nothing else of what happens to him, and we don’t see either in the finale.

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2025, John Turturro believes that this isn’t the end of the story for Burt and Irv – it could be if someone wanted it to end, but he thinks there’s more to tell:

If someone wanted the story to be complete? It could be! But I think there’s so much more here.

With that in mind, we might get some answers to Burt and Irv’s fate after all in Season 3.

They Are Actively Writing The Third Season Now

The last thing we know is that while filming for Severance Season 3 hasn’t begun yet (because obviously), they are actively working on it. In an entire cast and crew interview with The Hollywood Reporte r in March 2025, Stiller confirmed that they are “actively” in the writer’s room right now and “working” on Season 3.

I mean, that alone is worth celebrating because we are finally going to get some answers soon. I, for one, need them now.

What are you excited about in Severance Season 3? I know the wait will be long, but remember—the work is mysterious and important.