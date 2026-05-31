Kylie Jenner’s Flirty Comment For Timothée Chalamet Set The Internet Abuzz, But Apparently It’s A Regular Nickname

Much in the same way fans flew off the handle earlier this year when Timothée Chalamet left a flirty comment on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post, the celebrity couple caused people to absolutely lose their minds recently. That was because the makeup mogul called her boyfriend “daddy” in a pic of him at a New York Knicks game. However, there was apparently nothing new about this nickname, sources say, as they provided an inside look at Jenner and Chalamet’s “extremely flirtatious” relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for over three years now, and it’s been super fun for fans to see them finally let down their guard a little and give us a peek into their very private romance. Because they don’t post about each other on social media, we don’t know a whole lot about their dynamic behind closed doors. However, according to a source for Naughty But Nice blogger Rob Shuter, the flirty pet name comment is very much their vibe. An insider said:

Kylie is completely obsessed with Timothée. She calls him ‘Daddy’ all the time when they’re together. It’s playful, affectionate, and definitely not new inside their relationship.

While the couple has insisted on keeping aspects of their lives private, they’ve never really balked at showing their affection for each other in public. They’ve been pictured making out at a Beyoncé concert, getting close at the U.S. Open and smooching at the Golden Globes among other places. However, according to a second source, they’re even more lovey-dovey in private. They said:

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What people see publicly is very controlled. Privately, they’re extremely flirtatious and very into each other. Kylie acts completely different around him.

Sources have said the two have a “wholesome” relationship, and that Timothée Chalamet is a stable and calming presence for Kylie Jenner after she grew up in front of TV cameras as part of the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality shows. Yet another insider said:

Timothée makes her feel relaxed and adored. The nickname is part of that chemistry between them.

These alleged insiders make it sound like things are still going strong for these two as rumors of a pending engagement have been circulating since the beginning of the year. In fact, one source said if the Knicks go on to win the NBA championship, Timothée Chalamet might be inspired enough to give Kylie Jenner her own ring.

In addition to potential marriage plans, the topic of children has come up — how Timothée Chalamet is around Stormi and Aire, the two kids Kylie Jenner shares with Travis Scott, as well as if the Wonka actor wants kids of his own and if Jenner wants more children (spoiler alert — she does!).

That certainly would put a spin on the whole “Daddy” nickname, wouldn’t it?

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Well, if anyone’s interested in watching how the NBA Finals play out, in case that would have an impact on Timothée Chalamet’s plans, the best-of-7 series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs kicks off Wednesday, June 3 and could end anywhere between June 10 and 19.

Either way, we know the Marty Supreme star is likely to be in attendance, possibly with Kylie Jenner sitting with him courtside. With that, we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for more flirty comments between the two.