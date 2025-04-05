I'm Still Thinking About Severance’s Finale, And One Helly Theory I Have Could Break Me

MASSIVE SPOILERS are ahead for Severance Season 2, now streaming in full with an Apple TV Plus subscription .

It’s been about two weeks since the Severance finale dropped, and I honestly cannot get this show out of my head. I’ve even started to rewatch the series from the beginning as we wait to get more information than we currently have on Season 3 . (I can’t believe I wasn’t into Season 2 at first due to the long wait!) And as the final moments continue to replay in my head, I have one Helly theory to talk out.

Remember when Mark S. totally broke Gemma’s heart (and mine) by going to Helly and running away with her? Since my gears have been turning about what could happen next in this very complex love triangle, it's led me to think about where things could go from here. Time to talk it out.

And in the spirit of the show, please enjoy each section of this article equally.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I Can’t Stop Thinking About How The Severance Finale Left Things With Mark And Gemma

After having all the questions and theories circulating around about Gemma and her connection with Lumon and Cold Harbor throughout the season, I was so happy to finally understand that Mark’s wife has been a test subject of sorts regarding severance science. It seems like Lumon has been trying out if severance can be used as a tool to delete trauma from one’s brain. Gemma’s final room (of 24), “Cold Harbor,” was a direct reference to her biggest trauma regarding infertility and losing Mark as she was instructed to put together the very same crib Mark was going to put together before her “death.”

After seeing Gemma and Mark go through so much pain due to being apart throughout the show, I was overjoyed by their reunion and what looked to be the pair finally escaping Lumon’s grasp. However, Severance then did the most diabolical thing by having Mark go back to being his innie just minutes later and running away from his own wife to hold hands with Helly and run away with her… Where? I’m not sure, and per creator Dan Erickson to Variety , they don’t seem to “have a plan necessarily,” either.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

After Helena And Helly Have Both Had Sexy Times With Mark, I Have A Season 3 Theory

Now, I feel mortified for Gemma. Just moments after seeing her husband again, he ran away from her, and she was left alone again. On the other hand, I can totally understand what’s going on with Mark S. He’s in love with Helly R. and doesn’t know any other life than what’s on the severed floor. By running away with her, they are choosing themselves over Lumon and fighting for their livelihood. But there’s also another element of this that won’t leave my brain: Mark S. has been sexually involved with both Helly R. and her outie, Helena Eagan in recent weeks... and I’m going to guess the innies have never attended a sex ed class.

So, my theory is that I think that Helly/Helena could end up pregnant during the events of Season 3, and that could make things even more complicated. If so, it would be Innie Mark’s either way, and it would only further make his case and drive for having his own life and reason to exist rather than reintegrating with Outie Mark.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

It Would Break Me If This Happened And Gemma Found Out

If Helly/Helena does become pregnant with Mark S’s baby, it would absolutely make the whole situation with Gemma worse, since Mark and Gemma’s relationship struggles and traumas prior to her “death” were all about infertility. I truly cannot think of a more messed up way for this love triangle to play out if Gemma becomes embroiled in trying to get Mark back and she comes across her husband’s Innie trying to move on and start a family with Helly.

I’m convinced this could be part of the plotline for a couple of other reasons aside from it just making things more complicated and dramatic, too. Of course, you've noticed by now that the title credits for Severance Season 2 had a Kier baby crawling around, which could signify this right there. Oh, and then there’s definitely more going on regarding Mark and Gemma’s fertility history than we know about since the same man who was running Gemma’s rooms in Lumon was their fertility doctor. And Season 1 is all about Mark’s sister having her first baby as well. With all that in mind, I would be very surprised if Season 3 did not explore this thread further!

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Plus, I Can’t Shake How Helena Seems Jealous Of Her Innie

One final point I want to touch on has to do with Helly’s outie, Helena Eagan. Throughout Season 2, the series set up something really interesting regarding Helena’s relationship with her innie and Lumon . I think one especially key scene this season is when Helena watches back the moment when she and Mark S. kiss at Lumon over and over again. The Eagan heir also doesn’t seem to like her life much and clearly has a soft spot for him during their interactions when she is undercover in the early episodes of Season 2.

With that in mind, I’m worried that not only Helly R. will continue to be a problem for Outie Mark and Gemma, but Helena could be as well. If Helly/Helena were to become pregnant with Mark’s baby, I could totally see Helena getting involved (if she’s able to) and making things worse by insisting on having it and coercing Outie Mark into it.

Then there’s the weird culty Kier element of Lumon Industries, where I could also see Helena’s dad wanting to preserve the baby in hopes of reincarnating Kier or something like that. During one of the finale’s scenes, when Helena’s father spoke to Helly R, he made comments about how she has the purity of Kier in her, and I could see him and “the board” being all over the new Baby Eagan. All that doesn't even mention the scientific interest Lumon might take in regards to the first Innie pregnancy.