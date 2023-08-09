After Good Omens' Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale, Neil Gaiman Already Has A Backup Plan If Season 3 Doesn't Happen At Amazon

Warning: Details from Good Omens’ Season 2 finale are about to be spoiled. If you haven’t caught up with this round of apocalyptic comedy, you’ve been warned.

Good Omens Season 2 dished out an ending that was the antithesis of everything we saw at the conclusion of the first season. With Aziraphale and Crowley set on separate paths in angelic life, the downbeat ending for the second bunch of episodes puts a pretty huge cliffhanger -- one that people are probably begging to see resolved. Thankfully, even if the hypothetical third season isn’t picked up by Prime Video, author and co-creator Neil Gaiman already has a backup plan to deliver that closure to his loyal fans.

When questioned about whether he would release the scripts to future installments of the David Tennant/Michael Sheen comedy in a published form, the Sandman creator offered another solution. Here’s how Neil Gaiman stated he’d close the loop for the story at hand, when responding to that fan inquiry on Tumblr:

No, I'd write a novel.

As someone who has just recently completed the show using their Prime Video subscription , I’m glad there’s a plan in place for the future. Though as it turns out, this twist of fate is only because of Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett having drafted an unrealized sequel to their source novel. As Gaiman revealed to our sibling publication, SFX, Season 2 was always meant as a way into that potential novel's revelations.

I’ve delayed talking extensively about the Good Omens Season 2 ending , but it’s time to get into the particulars. So this is the last call for anyone trying to avoid having this surprising twist ruined, before watching for themselves.

In the final episode of the latest season, “Chapter 6: Every Day,” it seemed like romance won out, with happy endings arriving for both Gabriel (Jon Hamm) and Beezlebub (Shelley Conn), as well as Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service). And that’s exactly when Heaven turned everything to Hell, as Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) is recruited to become the new Supreme Archangel. After failing to convince Crowley (David Tennant) to come back with him to Heaven, the two finally share a kiss before going their separate ways.

As if the first season of Good Omens hadn’t already teased us all with that beautiful champagne toast at the end, Season 2 went and gave us this more recent ending. And Amazon totally knows what sort of effect this has had on the fandom, as it tipped its hand in that respect with a particularly targeted social media post. The title of the short clip presented below says it all:

That lingering sight of Aziraphale and Crowley moving away from each other during the Season 2 finale’s credits is still a huge downer to think about. It’s a perfect set-up for Good Omens to move into its next chapter with but, as the world of streaming entertainment is fickle, there’s a chance that fans may not see Michael Sheen and David Tennant revisit their beloved characters. So seeing Gabriel and Beelzebub sharing that happiness is a double-edged sword at the moment.

Though perhaps that's Prime Video's way of getting the crowd going, before potentially announcing a Season 3 pickup somewhere down the line. If that fails, then perhaps there’s hope that the band can get back together for an audiobook/audio drama adaptation, should Neil Gaiman opt to translate the episodes into a new novel.

Unsurprisingly, the show is currently in limbo, with only those with omniscience and/or privileged Amazon information knowing where the situation stands. However. if you feel like getting hurt again in a well-executed fashion, the first two seasons are currently available to stream through Prime Video. Plus, don't forget to check out our Good Omens Season 2 interviews with the cast