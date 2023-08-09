'Good Omens' Season 2 Interviews With David Tennant, Michael Sheen And More

By Katie Hughes, Laura Hurley
published

Watch our interviews with 'Good Omens' Season 2's David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Shelley Conn and Quelin Sepulveda

David Tennant and Michael Sheen discuss all things "Good Omens" Season 2, including what Aziraphale and Crowley were up to during the pandemic, how the duo are handling retirement and... naked Jon Hamm? Don't miss the rest of the cast, including Maggie Service ("Maggie"), Nina Sosanya ("Nina"), Liz Carr ("Saraqael"), Shelley Conn ("Beelzebub") and fan-favorite Quelin Sepulveda ("Muriel"), as they discuss behind-the-scenes details, working with creator Neil Gaiman and so much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro (Pandemic Tease)

00:15 - What did Aziraphale And Crowley Do (And Stream) During The Pandemic?

01:01 - How Crowley and Aziraphale Are Handling Retirement

02:08 - David Tennant and Michael Sheen Are Literally 'Mom' And 'Dad' To Gabriel

04:12 - Quelin Sepulveda Discusses Her Fan-Favorite Character 'Muriel'

05:15 - Liz Carr On The Creation Of Character 'Saraqael' And Her Powers

06:44 - How Shelley Conn Went From 'Lady Mary' On Bridgerton To 'Beelzebub' On Good Omens

07:18 - How David Tennant Handled Being Fake Vomited On By Shelley Conn

08:15 - Nina Sosanya And Maggie Service On Neil Gaiman Naming Their Characters After Them

08:57 - Nina And Maggie Revisit Their Season 1 Characters

10:07 - Outro

Katie Hughes
Katie Hughes
Video Project Manager

Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.