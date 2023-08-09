'Good Omens' Season 2 Interviews With David Tennant, Michael Sheen And More

David Tennant and Michael Sheen discuss all things "Good Omens" Season 2, including what Aziraphale and Crowley were up to during the pandemic, how the duo are handling retirement and... naked Jon Hamm? Don't miss the rest of the cast, including Maggie Service ("Maggie"), Nina Sosanya ("Nina"), Liz Carr ("Saraqael"), Shelley Conn ("Beelzebub") and fan-favorite Quelin Sepulveda ("Muriel"), as they discuss behind-the-scenes details, working with creator Neil Gaiman and so much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro (Pandemic Tease)

00:15 - What did Aziraphale And Crowley Do (And Stream) During The Pandemic?

01:01 - How Crowley and Aziraphale Are Handling Retirement

02:08 - David Tennant and Michael Sheen Are Literally 'Mom' And 'Dad' To Gabriel

04:12 - Quelin Sepulveda Discusses Her Fan-Favorite Character 'Muriel'

05:15 - Liz Carr On The Creation Of Character 'Saraqael' And Her Powers

06:44 - How Shelley Conn Went From 'Lady Mary' On Bridgerton To 'Beelzebub' On Good Omens

07:18 - How David Tennant Handled Being Fake Vomited On By Shelley Conn

08:15 - Nina Sosanya And Maggie Service On Neil Gaiman Naming Their Characters After Them

08:57 - Nina And Maggie Revisit Their Season 1 Characters

10:07 - Outro