'Good Omens' Season 2 Interviews With David Tennant, Michael Sheen And More
Watch our interviews with 'Good Omens' Season 2's David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Liz Carr, Shelley Conn and Quelin Sepulveda
David Tennant and Michael Sheen discuss all things "Good Omens" Season 2, including what Aziraphale and Crowley were up to during the pandemic, how the duo are handling retirement and... naked Jon Hamm? Don't miss the rest of the cast, including Maggie Service ("Maggie"), Nina Sosanya ("Nina"), Liz Carr ("Saraqael"), Shelley Conn ("Beelzebub") and fan-favorite Quelin Sepulveda ("Muriel"), as they discuss behind-the-scenes details, working with creator Neil Gaiman and so much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro (Pandemic Tease)
00:15 - What did Aziraphale And Crowley Do (And Stream) During The Pandemic?
01:01 - How Crowley and Aziraphale Are Handling Retirement
02:08 - David Tennant and Michael Sheen Are Literally 'Mom' And 'Dad' To Gabriel
04:12 - Quelin Sepulveda Discusses Her Fan-Favorite Character 'Muriel'
05:15 - Liz Carr On The Creation Of Character 'Saraqael' And Her Powers
06:44 - How Shelley Conn Went From 'Lady Mary' On Bridgerton To 'Beelzebub' On Good Omens
07:18 - How David Tennant Handled Being Fake Vomited On By Shelley Conn
08:15 - Nina Sosanya And Maggie Service On Neil Gaiman Naming Their Characters After Them
08:57 - Nina And Maggie Revisit Their Season 1 Characters
10:07 - Outro
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Erik Swann