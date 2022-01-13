Sonic The Hedgehog: What To Watch If You Like The Iconic Video Game Character

For those who grew up playing video games in the early 1990s, there are few characters as immediately recognizable as Sonic the Hedgehog. The official mascot of Sega, the blue creature with super-speed, attitude, and a love of chili dogs has continued to be relevant among gamers and non-gamers alike in the 30 years since his introduction, and has managed to have several TV shows and a successful live-action movie (with Sonic The Hedgehog 2 right around the corner).

If you were a big fan as a kid and want to revisit some of the great Sonic the Hedgehog movies and TV shows, or you want to introduce your kids to his zany world, you have come to the right place, because we have put together an entire collection of titles to watch.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

One of the best video game movies to ever grace the silver screen, Sonic the Hedgehog is not only an origin story for the iconic speedster (voiced by Ben Schwartz), but also one for his most formidable foe, the ruthless and maniacal Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Released in early 2020, this love letter to the video game franchise on which it was based tells a fun and surprisingly sweet story about an outsider trying to find his place and purpose in a strange and unfamiliar world, and how he becomes its biggest protector.

Jeff Fowler’s take on the character in Sonic the Hedgehog is remarkable, and he manages to find a way to make it appealing for long-time fans of the video game as well as newcomers, alike (such as my daughter, who is now obsessed with all things Sonic).

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Sonic the Hedgehog on Amazon.

(Image credit: DIC Animation City)

Adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog (1993 - 1996)

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog were on cloud nine in the early 1990s with the release of the groundbreaking video game and its successful sequel, as well as a third installment that came not long after. And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, there was not one, but two, cartoons based on the video game hero.

The first, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, which featured Family Matters star Jaleel White as the voice of the titular character, was a zany, fun-loving adventure show that was more over-the-top than the more serious show that would follow a few weeks later. Basically, Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog felt like the Game Gear versions of the games, in that it was more cartoony, colorful, and unfamiliar than its counterpart.

Stream Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog on Tubi.

Buy Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog on Amazon.

(Image credit: Dic Animation City)

Sonic The Hedgehog (1993 - 1994)

The second series based on the iconic Sega character, Sonic the Hedgehog, was much darker than its contemporary and saw the blue hero (again voiced by Jaleel White) as part of a group of freedom fighters attempting to overthrow Dr. Robotnik, who has taken over their once peaceful and idyllic planet and turned it into a polluted dystopia. As opposed to its lighter counterpart, Sonic the Hedgehog features a narrative that runs throughout its 26 episodes and follows Sonic in his various attempts to free the planet.

And, just like how the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series inspired the two 1993 animated series, this cartoon led to the creation of another game, Sonic Spinball, which was released later that year. That game was far different than previous games in the series, with its pinball-based game mechanics.

Stream Sonic the Hedgehog on Paramount+.

(Image credit: DIC Productions, L.P.)

Sonic Underground (1999)

Sonic Underground, the third and final animated series based on the character to run in the 1990s, was first released in early 1999 and featured a version of the character never before seen on TV. Unlike the first two series, Sonic Underground sees Sonic as a member of the royal family of Mobius and follows him as he attempts to unite his family to overthrow Dr. Robotnik, who has (once again) taken over the planet.

Even though Sonic Underground wasn't all that well received upon its initial release, it has gone down as featuring one of the best cartoon bands of all time, which is saying something.

Stream Sonic Underground on Paramount+.

(Image credit: TMS Entertainment)

Sonic X (2003 - 2006)

The animated series, Sonic X, which ran from 2003 to 2006, was largely influenced by the Sonic Adventure line of games on the Sega Dreamcast (and other systems after Sega ended production and support of its final console). In the series, Sonic and his friends are transported to Earth when an attempt to defeat Dr. Robotnik (called Dr. Eggman) ends in chaos. On Earth, the group meets and befriends a human named Chris Thorndyke, who becomes their biggest ally.

Since the show was inspired by the Sonic Adventure games, it shared a lot of similarities, including art style, characterizations, and some fast and furious music tracks.

Stream Sonic X on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sega of America, Inc.)

Sonic Boom (2014 - 2017)

In 2014, the CGI animated series, Sonic Boom, blasted onto the scene and gave fans of the franchise 104 episodes of fast-paced action featuring the beloved blue speedster. You probably picked up on the trend already, but the series was inspired by the spinoff game series of the same name, and primarily follows its main characters — Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and Sticks — as they fight off Dr. Eggman and his diabolical robotic creations.

Similar to Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic Boom doesn’t really have an overarching narrative, but instead a collection of one-off episodes touching on different aspects of the game franchise.

Stream Sonic Boom on Hulu.

Buy Sonic Boom on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Console Wars (2020)

This last entry has less to do with the plot of Sonic the Hedgehog in the various games and more to do with the ascent of the character as a mascot for Sega in the early 1990s. The 2020 documentary, Console Wars, which is based on the 2014 book of the same name by Blake J. Harris, tells the unforgettable story of the rivalry between Sega and Nintendo in the final decade of the 20th Century. With a focus on both video game giants, the documentary does a fantastic job of giving an overview of the era and how the competition led to some of gaming’s best moments, like the creation of Sonic.

Stream Console Wars on Paramount+.